Up Norway Brings Arctic Winter Experiences to Families with New Spring Break Journey

Then, its on to the iconic Flåm Railway, descending past frozen waterfalls, rugged peaks, and deep valleys before stepping onto a boat that glides through the UNESCO-protected Nærøyfjord. Here, the silence is part of the experience where children scan the steep mountainsides for waterfalls and tiny farmhouses, while adults soak in the serenity that only the fjords can offer. The final days are spent in Voss, one of Norway’s most exciting adventure hubs, where skiing, ski touring, cross-country routes, and even indoor flight simulations at Voss Vind provide an unforgettable end to the trip. Evenings at the modern, riverside Elva Hotel give families space to reflect on shared experiences, play in the snow, or enjoy regional food and drinks together.