Up Norway Brings Arctic Winter Experiences to Families with New Spring Break Journey
Oslo, Norway (December 15, 2025) - As families begin planning their spring break escapes, Norway is offering an unexpected and refreshing alternative to crowded beaches, packed airports, and standard resort destinations. Norway’s Winter Magic is a new six-day journey offering snow-covered mountains, peaceful fjords, and the cozy warmth of Norwegian hospitality. This distinctive itinerary captures the very best of late winter in the North, including longer, brighter days, mild snow conditions, and a sense of calm that feels worlds away from the usual spring break scene.
Families are embraced by Norway’s unique approach to winter; unhurried, welcoming, and deeply connected to nature. Travelers begin by choosing between two contrasting mountain destinations along the famous Bergen Railway. Ideal for families with younger children, Geilo is a charming alpine village known for its versatility, offering groomed slopes, cross-country trails, dog sledding adventures, and all the comforts that make families feel at home and the Norwegian spirit of ‘kos.’ For families seeking something more adventurous, Finse provides a rare opportunity to experience high-mountain wilderness accessible only by train. This remote, glacier-rimmed landscape, once a training ground for polar explorers and a filming location for the icy planet Hoth in Star Wars, gives older children and teens the chance to feel like true explorers as they try ski-sailing, guided mountain skiing, and night safaris under star-filled skies.
Then, its on to the iconic Flåm Railway, descending past frozen waterfalls, rugged peaks, and deep valleys before stepping onto a boat that glides through the UNESCO-protected Nærøyfjord. Here, the silence is part of the experience where children scan the steep mountainsides for waterfalls and tiny farmhouses, while adults soak in the serenity that only the fjords can offer. The final days are spent in Voss, one of Norway’s most exciting adventure hubs, where skiing, ski touring, cross-country routes, and even indoor flight simulations at Voss Vind provide an unforgettable end to the trip. Evenings at the modern, riverside Elva Hotel give families space to reflect on shared experiences, play in the snow, or enjoy regional food and drinks together.
What makes this itinerary especially appealing as a spring break option is the rhythm it encourages—slow, calm, family-oriented, and meaningful. Instead of battling crowds, waiting in long lift lines, or navigating congested attractions, families experience winter the Norwegian way. The journey also promotes mindful travel, supporting local hosts, using low-impact transportation, and more. Guests are invited not just to travel, but to form a deeper connection to place and to each other.
Ideal in March or April, the Norway’s Winter Magic journey starts at $3,863 USD per person based on a family of four. Up Norway can also assist in booking and planning trips to Oslo or Bergen before or after the journey. For more information please visit https://upnorway.com/journeys/norways-winter-magic.
