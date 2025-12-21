Crema Gourmet Unveils Brickell West Café, Celebrating 25 Locations and Counting
MIAMI, FL – December 9, 2025 – Crema Gourmet is expanding once again, this time bringing a second location of its beloved all-day café to one of Miami’s most fast-paced and iconic neighborhoods: Brickell. Located at 80 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33130, the new Brickell West outpost officially opens this month and will be the 25th location offering locals, professionals and commuters a fresh welcoming space to fuel their day with Crema’s signature coffee, all-day breakfast, and crowd-favorite menu offerings.
To mark the occasion, Crema will host a Grand Opening and Ribbon-Cutting Celebration on Thursday, December 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests are invited to enjoy complimentary coffee and light bites, take part in the ribbon-cutting moment, and experience the lively, community-forward atmosphere that has made Crema a staple across South Florida.
“We’ve always aimed to do more than open cafés. We aim to build community. Brickell’s energy, diversity, and constant movement make it the perfect place for our continued growth, and we’re thrilled to bring a second location to the neighborhood.”
Yiannis Sotiropoulos, Co-Founder of Crema Gourmet
Situated just steps from Brickell’s major offices, residential towers, and metro stations, the new café is designed for every kind of guest, from early-morning commuters grabbing an espresso on their way to the metro and remote workers seeking a relaxed place to settle in, to residents and visitors meeting friends for a casual brunch. With the area’s walkability, vibrant energy, and constant flow of professionals and locals, Brickell continues to be a natural fit for the Crema lifestyle.
Guests can expect all-day breakfast favorites, fresh juices, artisan pastries, hearty pastas, signature sandwiches, and premium Illy coffee, all served with the warm hospitality that has become a hallmark of the Crema brand. Highlights from the menu include the salmon omelette, tuna avocado toast, tomato basil pasta, chicken club sandwich, tuna poke bowl, and refreshing açaí bowls, each crafted with quality ingredients. Whether in the mood for something savory or sweet, there's a dish to satisfy every craving.
“This location really reflects who we are, a place where quality food, great coffee, and community come together. Brickell has welcomed Crema with open arms, and we’re proud to deepen our presence in the neighborhood with a second location.”
Makis Paliouras, Co-Founder of Crema Gourmet
Crema Gourmet looks forward to welcoming more of the Brickell community and beyond to experience the newest location, with a grand opening celebration on December 18th. Guests are invited to stop by the grand opening celebration and learn more about the brand by visiting www.cremagourmet.com.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.