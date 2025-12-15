5 Can’t Miss Moments at the Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival 2026

Each January, Greater Fort Lauderdale becomes a dynamic playground for food lovers as the Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival returns for its 2026 run from January 19 through 25. The festival brings together coastal charm, culinary artistry and community spirit in a weeklong celebration that unfolds across beaches, parks, art districts and acclaimed dining rooms. As Broward County’s premier gastronomic event, it offers an immersive journey through the region’s rich and diverse food culture.
This year as always, guests can expect an exciting mix of celebrity chef appearances, collaboration dinners, hands-on classes, wine experiences and family friendly gatherings. The festival also carries a meaningful purpose, with proceeds benefiting Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.
With a decidedly wide selection of events, deciding where to begin can feel overwhelming. Yet five standout experiences capture the very best the festival has to offer.
Wok ‘n Roll officially ignites the festivities on January 22, 2026 from 7 to 9:30 pm at Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park. This high energy Asian street food and music celebration is curated by Chefs Alex Kuk and Diego Ng and hosted by celebrity chef Clarice Lam. The park comes alive with sizzling woks, bold aromatics and creative dishes inspired by the Asian diaspora. Guests wander the waterfront sampling innovative bites from top local chefs while live music fuels the atmosphere. With its mix of cultural flair, culinary artistry and vibrant energy, Wok and Roll is the ideal way to launch the festival weekend.
BBQ at the Beach takes over the waterfront on January 23, 2026 from 7 to 9:30 pm at the same scenic venue. Presented by Demesmin and Dover and hosted by Chef Jason Smith, this smoky and indulgent gathering showcases pitmasters from both local favorites and nationally recognized barbecue establishments. Guests enjoy brisket, ribs and slow cooked specialties served beside the ocean breeze, complemented by cold drinks, live entertainment and a relaxed coastal vibe. It is a carnivore’s dream and a signature night that captures the festival’s blend of casual community spirit and elevated culinary talent.
The Grand Tasting commands center stage on January 24, 2026 from 12 to 4 pm at Las Olas Oceanside Park. As the crown jewel of the entire festival, this 21 and older event features unlimited food and beverage tastings from dozens of acclaimed local restaurants and vendors. Guests explore chef demonstrations, wine and cocktail seminars, live entertainment and art installations throughout the park. Celebrity chefs Richard Blais, Eddie Jackson and Captain Ron Dimpflmaier bring star power to the day’s programming. VIP admission offers early entry at noon along with exclusive lounge access and additional culinary offerings, creating a premium experience that celebrates the full strength of Fort Lauderdale’s thriving dining scene. The Grand Tasting is a lively, colorful and delicious showcase that rewards visitors who arrive hungry and ready to explore.
Picnic in the Park shifts the tone on January 25, 2026 from 12 to 4 pm at Las Olas Oceanside Park. Presented by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, this free and family friendly gathering invites visitors of all ages to relax on the lawn with blankets and beach chairs while enjoying curated food trucks, artisan vendors, live entertainment and family cooking demonstrations. Children participate in interactive activities, including the beloved JDCH Teddy Bear Clinic. This warm, community driven event reflects the festival’s philanthropic mission and its commitment to creating inclusive moments that bring people together.
The 21+ Beachside Brunch continues the celebration that same day on January 25, 2026 from 1 to 3:30 pm on the lawn at Las Olas Oceanside Park. Hosted by Food Network star Chef Nancy Fuller, this sophisticated coastal brunch offers elevated sweet and savory creations prepared by leading culinary talent from across Greater Fort Lauderdale. Guests roam the open-air venue sampling gourmet dishes while enjoying refreshing cocktails and serene views of the ocean. The relaxed, walk around format creates an indulgent and breezy finale to the festival, delivering one final burst of culinary creativity against a stunning seaside backdrop.
Beyond these five essential events, the Visit Lauderdale Food and Wine Festival offers a full week of immersive experiences including intimate collaboration dinners with Michelin starred chefs, specialty wine pairings, exclusive brewery dinners, hands-on classes and interactive culinary seminars. Each activation showcases different facets of Greater Fort Lauderdale’s dynamic hospitality scene and provides opportunities for guests to taste, learn and explore. Whether visitors prefer upscale dining, lively outdoor gatherings or educational food and beverage experiences, the festival presents something memorable for every type of enthusiast.
In all, the Visit Lauderdale Food and Wine Festival is more than a food event. It is a celebration of community, creativity and the distinctive flavors that make Greater Fort Lauderdale such an exceptional destination.
With sun drenched backdrops, world class culinary talent and a mission rooted in giving back, it offers the perfect reason to mark January on the travel calendar. For anyone seeking unforgettable food experiences framed by ocean views and warm hospitality, this festival promises a delicious start to the new year.
