5 Can’t Miss Moments at the Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival 2026

The Grand Tasting commands center stage on January 24, 2026 from 12 to 4 pm at Las Olas Oceanside Park. As the crown jewel of the entire festival, this 21 and older event features unlimited food and beverage tastings from dozens of acclaimed local restaurants and vendors. Guests explore chef demonstrations, wine and cocktail seminars, live entertainment and art installations throughout the park. Celebrity chefs Richard Blais, Eddie Jackson and Captain Ron Dimpflmaier bring star power to the day’s programming. VIP admission offers early entry at noon along with exclusive lounge access and additional culinary offerings, creating a premium experience that celebrates the full strength of Fort Lauderdale’s thriving dining scene. The Grand Tasting is a lively, colorful and delicious showcase that rewards visitors who arrive hungry and ready to explore.