Friendsgiving Toy Drive Delivers 300 Bicycles to Children at Doral's Holiday Celebration
CORAL GABLES, FLA. – The annual “Bienvenida La Navidad” community celebration, hosted on December 6 by City of Doral Mayor Christi Fraga, brought joy to families as Ana Teresa Rodríguez—founder and CEO of ATR Luxury Homes Group at Coldwell Banker Realty and chair of both the Friendsgiving Toy Drive Foundation and the New Land Theatricals Foundation—led two signature initiatives: the donation of 300 new bicycles to children and a featured performance of the acclaimed “América Viva” show.
The event took place at the Doral Central Park Amphitheater, where thousands gathered to welcome the holiday season with cultural programming, community participation, and meaningful acts of generosity. Continuing a tradition of holiday impact, the Friendsgiving Toy Drive distributed 300 bicycles to the first families in attendance, reinforcing its commitment to supporting children and spreading joy across South Florida.
Among those present were Mayor Christi Fraga, Rodríguez, the ATR Luxury Homes Group team, Friendsgiving Toy Drive donors, and their families; Guillermo Fernandez, CEO of Link Construction, the newly appointed 2025 President of the Friendsgiving Toy Drive; Eduardo Abbo, CEO of Apollo Companies, attending on behalf of all donors; City of Doral Councilman Rafael Pineyro, City of Doral Councilwoman Nicole Reinoso, and several community partners whose collaboration helps strengthen the event’s reach and impact.
The evening also showcased the artistic excellence of New Land Theatricals, which presented a special performance of “América Viva.” Under the artistic direction of Carolina Lizárraga, the production celebrated Latin American mestizaje, narrating the origins of a “mestizo soul” shaped by Indigenous, African, and Spanish influences. The young performers of “América Viva! The Class” brought this message to life with energy and cultural pride. Rodríguez, who serves as co-chair and board member of New Land Theatricals, continues to support the program’s mission to inspire and educate through the arts.
Working together year-round, the Friendsgiving Toy Drive and New Land Theatricals—both chaired by Rodríguez—advance initiatives that uplift children and families through generosity, artistic development, and educational engagement, uniting private-sector leaders, creative talent, and community partners to broaden their impact across the region.
Looking ahead, the Friendsgiving Toy Drive, in partnership with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, will donate 2,000 additional bicycles at the end of the 2025–2026 school year to recognize students for academic excellence and positive contributions to their communities. In 2024, the foundation donated more than 1,700 bicycles to organizations including Lotus House, the Overtown Community, School District 8, the City of Sweetwater, St. Ann, and other grassroots groups serving families throughout South Florida.
“Through the incredible heart, support, and generosity surrounding the Friendsgiving Toy Drive, we were able to spread joy and the spirit of giving during the holiday season at the annual ‘Bienvenida La Navidad’ community event. In addition, we are pleased to reinforce the importance of merit, education and community impact through our partnership with and donations to Miami-Dade County Public Schools.”
Ana Teresa Rodríguez
