Lion’s Den Brings a New Era of Music & Community to Miami’s Little River
Miami, FL December 16, 2025 — The team behind Miami’s highly anticipated Fooq’s announces the opening of Lion’s Den, a highly curated, intimate vinyl lounge opening on the second floor of the new Fooq’s location in Little River (150 NW 73rd Street, Miami, FL 33150) on December 31st. Created by We All Gotta Eat hospitality founders David Foulquier and Josh Foulquier, (known for Eleventh Street Pizza, Sushi Noz, and Chez Fifi) The Lion’s Den is designed as a warm, transportive listening room dedicated to feel-good energy, eclectic programming, and exceptional sound set to open in January 2026 right after the new year.
Inspired by early 2000s New York clubs and the spirit of old Miami nightlife, in the vein as Electric Pickle and others, Lion’s Den is meant to be a place where locals and visitors alike can expect an exceptional evening. Its intentional design led by Joyn Studio reflects Foulquier’s vision of a “dream social and party den,” filled with velvets, antique Persian rugs and stools, brass accents, a golden disco ball, and an overall energy that continues the aesthetic from Fooq’s below. A prominently displayed vinyl collection anchors the space, complemented by intentionally selected photography by Jay Blakesberg and Morrison Hotel Gallery.
At the heart of Lion’s Den is the music, with a Danley Sound Labs system delivering immersive sound throughout the space. David Foulquier leads programming alongside Mariana Pinto of Alchemy Music, whose global connections and intuitive taste shape the lineup. Thursdays feature “The Other Side,” an experimental, genre-defying night, while Fridays and Saturdays focus on disco, funk, soul, and house-inspired sets. Local resident DJ and longtime friend Manuel Mate (MANUMAT) will hold a regular residency, while the lounge will feature guest talent from around the world at least once a week - ranging from Mexico City to Berlin and including artists from the Burning Man community - bringing fresh, underrepresented voices to Miami’s nightlife.
Within its first month, Lion’s Den will welcome a standout roster of international and local talent: Berlin icon Heimlich Knüller will play an extended set on January 23rd, followed by Mark Farina on January 31 with a rare Mushroom Jazz vinyl set. On February 7th, the lounge hosts Jake the Rapper, while Miami-based artists Nico Bernardini (who joins as a resident) and Nikita Green round out the early programming, showcasing the venue’s commitment to both global and local sounds. Rooted in community, Lion’s Den embraces an exclusive yet inclusive “if you know, you know” approach operating strictly on guest list and table service, with just five tables available each night to preserve the intimate, familiar energy of the space.
"I want every night at The Lion’s Den to feel effortless. You know that no matter what, you’re going to have a great musical experience. The energy, the music, and the vibe are all carefully curated so that every moment feels alive and unforgettable."
Josh Foulquier
Guests at The Lion’s Den will enjoy a cocktail program led by Head Bartender Jorge Hernandez with collaboration from Corporate Bar Director Noah Smalls and built around simplicity, craftsmanship, and blending Persian-inspired elements with Miami favorites. A standout is the pistachio espresso martini, perfectly balancing creativity and approachability. Complementing the cocktails is a carefully curated wine list from Regional Beverage Director, Zach Gossard and Head Sommelier Mariel Dalmau with collaboration from Corporate Beverage Director Tira Johnson. The program will be a journey featuring everything from rare vintages by benchmark producers to iconoclasts in emerging regions.
The Lion’s Den is part of the 14,000-square-foot Fooq’s restaurant, a unique hospitality destination featuring an outdoor dining room with a DJ booth showcasing local resident DJs, along with an eclectic culinary experience anchored by a 100-seat indoor dining room and a chef’s counter overlooking the open kitchen. Fooq’s and The Lion’s Den together create a seamless blend of dining, drinking, music, and community. Guests can arrive early for exceptional food and thoughtfully crafted beverages, then stay late into the night surrounded by quality music and a carefully curated bottle selection. It’s a hospitality-driven experience Miami has yet to see—one the city’s creative, culinary, and music-loving communities are sure to embrace.
