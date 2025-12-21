Yotam Ottolenghi and Mandarin Oriental to Launch Amsterdam Restaurant
Hong Kong, 16 December, 2025 - Chef, restaurateur and author, Yotam Ottolenghi will return to Amsterdam in 2026 to open his first restaurant in the Netherlands, and second in mainland Europe, bringing his trademark vibrant and distinctive flavour to the city for the first time.
The restaurant is set to open in early 2026 and will be located in the new Mandarin Oriental Conservatorium, Amsterdam, currently known as Conservatorium Hotel, in the city’s Museum District, within close proximity to cultural landmarks such as Rijksmuseum, Stedelijk Museum, and The Concertgebouw
In January 2026, Conservatorium Hotel will be rebranded as Mandarin Oriental Conservatorium, Amsterdam and Ottolenghi Amsterdam will be a key feature of this sought-after transformation.
Ottolenghi, globally renowned for cookbooks such as Plenty (2010), Simple (2018), and Comfort (2024), is making a return to Amsterdam after 30 years, having lived there in 1995. Yotam moved to the city to complete a masters before relocating to London in 1997, where he refined his culinary skills at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu and launched the eponymous delis and restaurants.
In 2002 Ottolenghi opened his first deli in Notting Hill in London and today Ottolenghi operates 10 establishments in the UK and another, the most recent addition, in Geneva, Switzerland, which opened in early 2025 at Mandarin Oriental, Geneva. This partnership now continues with the opening of his twelfth venue at Mandarin Oriental Conservatorium, Amsterdam.
“Returning to Amsterdam is a bit of a walk down memory lane for me. In the mid-90s I lived there while studying for my master’s, and it was a wonderful time - everyone sitting on doorsteps drinking wine, riding their bikes around town. I loved it! Now, thirty-odd years later, we’re opening our second-ever international restaurant within the beautiful Mandarin Oriental Conservatorium, Amsterdam, just a stone’s throw from the Van Gogh Museum and not far from my old neighbourhood. The food will follow the same philosophy as our London spots: vegetables at the centre, bold flavours, plenty of ferments and pickles. I really can’t wait.”
Yotam Ottolenghi
“Since opening in 2011, Conservatorium Hotel has become a cornerstone of Amsterdam’s culinary and cultural scene. In January 2026, the property will be rebranded as Mandarin Oriental Conservatorium, Amsterdam, marking an exciting new chapter in its history. At the heart of this transformation, Ottolenghi Amsterdam will offer a community-focused dining experience that brings together hotel guests and locals alike. It will be a space that reflects the energy and diversity of the city, and that deepens the hotel’s connection to Amsterdam’s cultural and social fabric.”
Susanne Hatje, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental Conservatorium, Amsterdam
Ottolenghi restaurants are known for their emphasis on fresh, seasonal ingredients and bold flavours. The new Amsterdam kitchen will follow this theme and be inspired by Ottolenghi’s ROVI restaurant in London, which champions a vegetable-centric menu featuring vibrant sharing plates crafted predominantly from locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Ottolenghi Amsterdam will bring the unique Ottolenghi culinary style to the Netherlands for the first time, served in Mandarin Oriental Conservatorium, Amsterdam’s iconic glass atrium. The space will feature a warm and inviting design with rich wooden accents and striking red and gold details, blending the atmosphere of a local eatery with Ottolenghi’s signature style.
