Dive into Holiday Magic at Frost Science with Santa and Leonardo da Vinci
Guests can enjoy festive holiday fun at Frost Science, including special holiday-themed building light shows from December 13 through January 11, daily live science shows, and even a chance to see Santa diving in the Aquarium! To make the season even brighter, the museum will stay open late on select days, giving visitors extra time to extend their holiday experience. Guests can also take advantage and check out their new exhibit Leonardo da Vinci - 500 years of Genius! This special exhibition is the most comprehensive and immersive exploration of Leonardo’s life and legacy ever presented. Highlights include projected displays of iconic works such as The Last Supper and Vitruvian Man, and an exclusive Mona Lisa Revealed installation featuring the world’s only exact 360-degree replica of the painting.
Santa Diving Schedule:
Friday, December 19 – Sunday, December 21 at 1pm
Friday, December 26 – Sunday, December 28 at 1pm
Friday, January 2 – Sunday, January 4 at 1pm
*Santa's diving schedule is subject to change.
Frost Science is staying open late on select days during the season. Guests can take advantage of the extra time to extend their visit. The museum’s upcoming special hours include:
Tuesday, December 24 - Wednesday, December 25 | 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, December 26 - Monday, December 30 | 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, December 31 | 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, January 1 - Sunday, January 5 | 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
WHERE: The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science
1101 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132
