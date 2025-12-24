Noverra: The Ultimate Luxury Yacht Experience Now Available for Charter
IKONIC Yachts, a premier global yacht advisory firm, proudly introduces the exclusive offering of Noverra, a very high pedigree proven transoceanic world cruiser with an exceptional maintenance record and fully prepared for her next voyage. Noverra is an impressive 47.5 meter 156 foot semi displacement motor yacht built by Delta Marine in 2011 with a full refit completed in 2021 and 2022. Her sleek lines and modern profile highlight the refined exterior styling of Delta Design Group, while her composite hull and GRP superstructure provide both strength and elegance. With an 8.7 meter beam and an approximate draft of 2.5 meters, she delivers excellent seakeeping performance while still allowing access to shallower cruising grounds. Offered at $245,000 dollars per week, Noverra is the ideal getaway for your next ocean exploration.
Inside, Noverra presents an interior defined by refined luxury. Designed by Delta Design Group, the decor blends straight grain woods of European chestnut, walnut, wenge, and Macassar ebony with a neutral calming color palette accented by vivid tones. The main salon and dining area feel open and airy, featuring low large windows that fill the space with natural light.
Accommodations are arranged for as many as 12 guests across five beautifully appointed staterooms. On the main deck, the full beam master suite features sweeping 180 degree panoramic windows, a private office, and a luxurious en suite head. Below deck are three king size VIP suites and a twin cabin with two Pullman berths, providing exceptional comfort for families and groups. The yacht is supported by a professional crew of ten.
The exterior spaces on deck are equally inviting. The upper deck offers shaded al fresco dining, a bar, and generous lounging areas. The expansive flybridge features additional outdoor seating, a Jacuzzi, loose furniture, a day head, and a bimini for additional shade. These generous outdoor zones create an ideal setting for relaxation, entertainment, and enjoying sweeping ocean views.
Performance-wise, Noverra is impressive and well-engineered. She is powered by twin MTU 16V4000 diesel engines (3,650 hp each), enabling a cruising speed of around 12-13 knots and a top speed of up to 21 knots. Her fuel capacity of approximately 50,155 liters provides an impressive range of up to 3,300 nautical miles, making her ideal for extended voyages. Quantum "zero-speed" stabilizers ensure excellent comfort both underway and at anchor.
Only available through Ikonic Yachts, Noverra can now be chartered for $245,000 per week, delivering a world class luxury experience at sea. Whether hosting an offshore adventure or planning a memorable family journey, Noverra offers exceptional opportunities to enjoy the ultimate lifestyle on the water.
To inquire about chartering Noverra or any Superyacht in the Ikonic portfolio, please contact .
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.