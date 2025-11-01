IKONIC Yachts Lists THE BEAST, a 39.2-Meter Expedition Power Catamaran Built for Extreme Exploration
A New Opportunity to Own an Expedition Icon
A standout in the world of purpose-driven yachting has officially entered the market. IKONIC Yachts has announced the exclusive global listing of THE BEAST, a 39.2-meter expedition power catamaran built by Profab Central Engineering in 2019. Priced at $14,500,000, this award-winning superyacht presents a rare opportunity for buyers seeking a vessel engineered for extreme adventure, long-range travel, and refined comfort.
Regarded as one of the most capable yachts in its class, THE BEAST was commissioned as a bespoke project for celebrated jeweler and sea explorer Sir Michael Hill. Her purpose: to chart the most remote corners of the Pacific. Over the last several years, she has navigated destinations few vessels of her size have attempted, including New Zealand’s Spirits Bay and the wild reaches of Fiji.
“We don’t like sitting around, and THE Beast is absolutely designed for adventure. We’ve packed her with all kinds of water equipment and everything for fishing, from freezer rooms to live bait tanks.”
Michael Hill
Built for Remote Exploration
THE BEAST was conceived to travel confidently where traditional motor yachts cannot. A durable hull, expansive platforms, and specialized deck equipment enable daring pursuits in shallow, rugged, and isolated environments.
Key exterior features speak to her expedition pedigree:
A 15-meter aft deck with knuckle cranes capable of launching multiple tenders
A dynamic positioning system that maintains precise location in remote anchorages
A sundeck outfitted with a teppanyaki grill and bar, designed for après-adventure gatherings
With storage for extensive water toys—including kayaks, paddleboards, fishing gear, and scuba equipment—the vessel offers unmatched versatility for guests seeking multifaceted adventure on and below the surface.
Accommodations Designed for Comfort
THE BEAST balances rugged functionality with a sense of quiet luxury. Five spacious cabins accommodate up to 12 guests, supported by quarters for nine crew, creating a private retreat even in the most remote waters.
The interiors and layout emphasize hospitality, privacy, and expansive living spaces. Whether serving as a base for multi-week fishing expeditions or leisurely cruising through island chains, THE BEAST ensures guests remain comfortable and cared for.
Currently located in New Zealand, she is ready for private showings and immediate exploration.
A Personal Legacy
In a meaningful connection, IKONIC Yachts’ client advisor Cameron Kirkconnell—a captain, expedition planner, and award-winning spearfisherman—partnered with Sir Michael Hill during many of THE BEAST’s earliest exploratory journeys. Following Hill’s passing, his family called upon Kirkconnell and IKONIC Yachts to represent this significant vessel.
“THE BEAST is perfectly suited for owners seeking uncompromised exploration without sacrificing luxury. Its award-winning design and proven performance makes it a standout in the market. In a world of cookie-cutter superyachts, THE BEAST stands out as a true original. Its camouflage exterior and heavy-duty features hide a refined interior that's ready for global adventures.”
Cameron Kirkconnell
Recalling one of many journeys, he describes spotting THE BEAST “anchored on a sand bottom in crystalline water, surrounded by coral bommies and islets,” where the team completed their “First Descent, the very first dive on a site no one had ever explored.” It is these stories that define the yacht’s legacy as an enabler of life-changing expeditions.
A Vessel for True Adventure
With its rugged profile and sophisticated functionality, THE BEAST offers potential buyers a rare combination of performance, autonomy, and luxury. Purpose-built for owners with an adventurous spirit—from serious sport fishers to long-range cruisers—the yacht stands ready to explore again, no matter how remote the horizon.
