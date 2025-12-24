Western North Carolina Emerges as Luxury Real Estate Hotspot Following Record-Breaking Sales and High-End Design-Driven Homes

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western North Carolina’s luxury residential real estate market is experiencing a notable surge, marked by a series of record-setting sales and the introduction of architecturally and historically significant listings. This year alone, Haywood County has recorded six residential closings above $2 million. Among the year’s highlights is a $4.999 million sale in Maggie Valley, the highest-priced single-family home ever recorded in the county, alongside multiple subdivision record sales and the recent listing of two rare mountain properties. Collectively, the landmark transactions and extraordinary listings are represented exclusively by Jennifer Campbell-Overbeeke, global real estate advisor with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Asheville office.