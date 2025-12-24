Luxury mountain home at 97 Lombard Street in Waynesville, North Carolina, sold for $2.345 million
The luxury residence at 97 Lombard Street set a new benchmark in Waynesville, selling for $2,345,000 and underscoring Western North Carolina's surge in high-end mountain real estate
Western North Carolina Emerges as Luxury Real Estate Hotspot Following Record-Breaking Sales and High-End Design-Driven Homes

Record-Breaking Sales Propel Western North Carolina's Luxury Real Estate Market
ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western North Carolina’s luxury residential real estate market is experiencing a notable surge, marked by a series of record-setting sales and the introduction of architecturally and historically significant listings. This year alone, Haywood County has recorded six residential closings above $2 million. Among the year’s highlights is a $4.999 million sale in Maggie Valley, the highest-priced single-family home ever recorded in the county, alongside multiple subdivision record sales and the recent listing of two rare mountain properties. Collectively, the landmark transactions and extraordinary listings are represented exclusively by Jennifer Campbell-Overbeeke, global real estate advisor with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Asheville office.

In November, a remarkable mountain estate at 511 Asgi Trail in Maggie Valley closed for $4,999,000, establishing a new benchmark as the highest-priced single-family home ever sold in both Maggie Valley and Haywood County. Designed and built in 2023 by Scott Campbell, the log-and-stone residence encompasses more than 7,200 square feet of heated living space on 1.68 private acres within the gated Smoky Mountain Retreat at Eagles Nest.

In addition to the county’s record-setting sale, Jennifer represented the August closing of 442 Signature Row Boulevard for $2,125,000 and the September sale of 97 Lombard Street in Waynesville for $2,345,000. Both transactions established new pricing benchmarks within their respective subdivisions.

Complementing the record-breaking sales, two notable luxury offerings have entered the market in nearby Waynesville, reinforcing the depth and sophistication of the region’s high-end inventory.

Located at 820 Laurel Ridge Drive, a 6,155-square-foot Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired mountain residence is offered at $2,725,000. Set above the 11th tee of the Laurel Ridge Country Club, the two-story home commands sweeping views of the golf course, surrounding valley and Blue Ridge Mountains.

303 Flying Hawk Trail, offered at $2,450,000, is a mountain residence distinguished by its rare provenance and extraordinary craftsmanship. Conceived as the personal home of the community’s original developer, the Montana-style log estate was constructed using logs harvested from the historic Biltmore Estate, lending the property a singular connection to North Carolina’s architectural legacy.

As demand continues to rise, Western North Carolina is further solidifying its position as one of the Southeast’s most compelling luxury residential markets.

