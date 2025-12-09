A secluded alpine retreat surrounded by pines anchors the Dream Catcher Lodge in the Colony Photo Courtesy of Sotheby's International Real Estate

Real Estate Real Estate

Why Trophy Buyers Are Targeting The Colony at White Pine Canyon, and The Dream Catcher Lodge

Inside Park City’s Ultra-Private Colony at White Pine Canyon, Trophy Buyers Are Zeroing In on the $10.25M Dream Catcher Lodge, A True Ski-In/Ski-Out Masterpiece