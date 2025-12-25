Allen Morris Co. Breaks Ground on Ponce Park, Coral Gables’ Transformative Mixed-Use Development
MIAMI (Dec. 9, 2025) – Allen Morris Co., one of the most renowned real estate firms in the Southeast U.S., proudly announces the official groundbreaking of Ponce Park, its highly anticipated mixed-use development in the heart of Coral Gables.
Located at 3000 Ponce de Leon Blvd., this groundbreaking marks the beginning of a project set to become a timeless landmark in the City Beautiful. Honoring Coral Gables’ Mediterranean roots through contemporary design, Ponce Park will redefine boutique luxury living in the city.
The milestone was commemorated at the Ponce Park Sales Gallery with two special events, beginning with an intimate morning ceremony where guests were welcomed with mimosas, coffee and hors d'oeuvres.
W.A. Spencer Morris, President of Allen Morris Co., W. Allen Morris, Chairman and CEO, Daniel de la Vega, President of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty and Javier Bellon, Sales Director at Ponce Park, all spoke to the vision and dedication behind the nearly five-year project.
“We’ve always believed that great projects should elevate the people and communities they touch, and that philosophy guided every decision behind Ponce Park. Our hope is that future residents feel not just impressed by their experience at Ponce Park but genuinely inspired by the place they’ll call home.”
W.A. Spencer Morris, President of Allen Morris Co.
The celebration continued into the evening as city officials and top brokers from Coral Gables, Coconut Grove and Key Biscayne returned for a cocktail reception. With a curated wine selection by Mattheu Yamoum, COO and co-owner of Maison Mura, alongside appetizers from Michelin-star chef Sebas Vargas, live jazz and specialty cannoli for dessert, guests enjoyed the atmosphere while previewing the development.
Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago and Vice Mayor Rhonda Anderson shared their excitement for the project’s transformative impact and praised Spencer Morris’ leadership and commitment to the city throughout the development process.
“Ponce Park is redefining luxury living in Coral Gables, and today’s groundbreaking showed the immense confidence in both the project and the Gables luxury market. This is a rare opportunity for buyers seeking the highest level of design and sophistication in one of the nation’s most coveted neighborhoods.”
Daniel de la Vega, President of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.
Ponce Park is envisioned as a sanctuary where boutique luxury meets the vibrant lifestyle of Coral Gables. The development offers 58 bespoke two- to five-bedroom residences, ranging from 1,900 to more than 6,500 square feet.
Designed by John Cunningham of Zyscovich Architects with interiors by the internationally acclaimed Meyer Davis, each home in the 11-story tower will feature 11- to 12-foot ceilings, private elevators, Italian-crafted kitchens, expansive terraces with summer kitchens and interiors that blend modern refinement with classic European-inspired details.
Located at 3000 Ponce de Leon Blvd., at the intersection of Ponce de Leon Blvd. and University Drive, residents will enjoy access to a suite of amenities including a rooftop pool, sky bar, artisanal cafe, spa and serene meditation courtyard, fitness studio and a private rooftop lounge offering panoramic views of the Southeast Gables.
At ground level, the building will introduce 25,000 square feet of curated retail anchored by a world-class restaurant, all just steps from The Plaza Coral Gables and Miracle Mile. As part of its commitment to the surrounding community, Allen Morris Co. will work in collaboration with the City of Coral Gables to perform $11 million dollars in improvements to the adjacent Ponce Circle Park, strengthening the public realm for the broader community.
Construction on Ponce Park is now officially underway, with completion anticipated in early 2028. Sales are being exclusively handled by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, with residences starting at $3.1 million.
