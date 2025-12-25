Louis Vuitton announces Future as Friend of the House
Paris, December 15th 2025 - Louis Vuitton is delighted to announce Future as Friend of the House. This collaboration underscores Louis Vuitton's unwavering dedication to recognizing and celebrating talent across cultural landscapes, further solidifying the vibrant LVers community championed by Pharrell Williams, Men's Creative Director.
The four-time Grammy Award-winning artist, widely acknowledged as one of the most influential and innovative recording artists of his generation, has also previously showcased his distinctive style in Louis Vuitton. Notably, at the 2025 Met Gala, themed "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," in a custom Louis Vuitton grey quarter-zip ensemble, layered with a tie, designed by Pharrell Williams. The announcement follows Future’s attendance at the Men’s Spring-Summer 2026 show in Paris, an invitation extended by his friend and creative collaborator, Pharrell Williams.
The American rapper, producer, and composer dominated headlines with the back-to-back releases of the chart-topping, critically acclaimed albums, We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You. These projects became an international phenomenon and further cemented Future’s status as a cultural trailblazer. Known for his relentless output and boundary-pushing artistry, Future has earned eleven number one albums and numerous chart-topping single, solidifying his place as one of today’s most influential artists.
Future embodies the core values of Louis Vuitton, including creativity, artistry, and a pioneering spirit that resonates with international audiences. His unique style and creative vision make him an invaluable addition to the Louis Vuitton family.
Louis Vuitton eagerly anticipates an inspiring and innovative journey with Future, celebrating this dynamic partnership and the exciting possibilities it holds.
About Louis Vuitton
Since 1854, Louis Vuitton has brought unique designs to the world, combining innovation with style, always aiming for the finest quality and preserving biodiversity. Today, the House remains faithful to the spirit of its founder, Louis Vuitton, who invented a genuine “Art of Travel” through luggage, bags and accessories which were as creative as they were elegant and practical. Since then, audacity has shaped the story of Louis Vuitton. Faithful to its heritage, Louis Vuitton has opened its doors to architects, artists and designers across the years, all the while developing disciplines such as ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, watches, jewelry, beauty and fragrance. These carefully created products are testament to Louis Vuitton’s commitment to fine craftsmanship.
