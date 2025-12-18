Pharrell Williams Unveils Louis Vuitton's PreFall 2026 Collection in Central Park

Re-imagined in beige coated canvas, the Monogram Surplus adorns bag icons and hard-sided pieces as well as the voluminous Uptown Tote, which is introduced in new shapes in khaki. Employed across icons, the Surplus Patchwork is a motif composed of magnified Monogram elements patched over a base of the Monogram Surplus as well as natural canvas. Monogram Grid bags in Damier-chequered canvas emblazoned with Classic Monogram are lined in yellow visible through perforation. The treatment appears in the new Flaneur backpack, as well as a Shopper Tote and Keepalls. Perforated small leather goods also come with red or blue lining. The colourful motif echoes in pop-coloured cotton-canvas Nil bags and Shopper Totes with a written Louis Vuitton logo. A new washed-denim blue Damoflage pattern features on several bags including a Speedy 30, a Nil and hard-sided pieces. A Shopper Tote is crafted in Raffia Damier in sand or caramel with lobster, frog or cowboy charms as nods to the mascots of previous collections. The Coffee Indigo Denim wash launched in the Spring-Summer 2026 Men's Show is applied to a Speedy 30 and Vagabond with jeans pockets and VVT trims. Speedy P9s appear in super supple brown suede with debossed Monogram and in perforated white Buttersoft leather. The collection also features a carved Damier wood trunk and a matching watch case. PreFall 2026's Easter egg animation is a Central Park bird embossed under the enchapes of bags.