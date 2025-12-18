Pharrell Williams Unveils Louis Vuitton's PreFall 2026 Collection in Central Park
PARIS TO CENTRAL PARK / The PreFall 2026 Men's Collection
The Louis Vuitton PreFall 2026 Collection by Men's Creative Director Pharrell Williams takes a walk in Central Park. Zooming in on the microcosm of park life, it paints a portrait of the humans who inhabit the urban oasis of New York City and the activities that shape their wardrobes. Reflected in its every character – from tennis players and skaters to families and flaneurs – the revitalising energy of the park generates a lightness of being present in silhouette, palette and materials exhilarated by the feeling of summer in the city. The multicultural melting pot of Central Park – which morphs from the Upper East Side into Harlem – serves as a representation of the LVERS ideology: the notion of a diverse global community connected by the values of Louis Vuitton and the creativity, quality and discernment its iconography symbolises.
PARK PREP / Dandies in-the-making
The invigorating dynamics of Central Park encourage a youthful view of the Louis Vuitton man expressed in a formative approach to the dandy at the heart of the House. The attitude materialises in an intuitive, nonchalant sense of 'pre-dandyism' conveyed in a preppy, boyish elegance imbued with a laid-back spirit. A relaxed elegance embodies heritage suiting cut with louche lines for a lived-in or inherited sensibility, and broken up and spontaneously paired with contrasting staples native to sports- or loungewear. Likewise, reconstructed cloths from the classic gentleman's wardrobe undergo a youthful recontextualization. It's a method of code-swapping mirrored in workwear crafted from fine tailoring materials as a proposal of generational suits. Denim pieces adorned with paint splatters nod to the young community of artists that weaves through the cultural tapestry of New York City. The sensibility is reflected in Azure Damier-patterned garments and accessories speckled with bright blue polka dots.
CUSTOMISED CLASSICS / Part I
Chapter one of the collection reimagines the staples of menswear in a formative dandy silhouette epitomised by chic jackets imbued with lightness. A tonal Prince of Wales Monogram check is printed on a technical hooded blouson worn with matching trousers as an idea of a suit. The notion is echoed in a dark blue denim coach jacket worn with matching Monogram-lined trousers. The rugged Monogram Surplus re-emerges in indigo denim in a short-sleeved shirt, a skater short and a workwear jacket. It further manifests in beige in shirts and shorts, fil-coupé nylon in a jacket, shorts and trousers, and a linen-sleeved Monogram-lasered leather shirt jacket. A taupe cotton raincoat and a leather gilet reverse into Monogram micro-check nylon. Track jackets are likewise crafted from mixed materials.
SUMMERTIME SUAVE / Part II
Chapter two of the collection transitions into a summer-centric park wardrobe. Light tailoring such as a brick-coloured, half-lined, relaxed linen suit or a navy linen double-breasted shirt mixes with loungewear: short-sleeved shirts, loungewear trousers and boxer shorts; some in striped silk jacquard with a delicate Monogram effect. The subtle take on the House's iconography is also interpreted in dynamic Monogram fragments integrated into stripes, exercised in a track jacket, shorts and t-shirts. The Monogram further appears in patchworked check shorts and a denim-print coach jacket with shorts, and in a pastel tonal version in jacquard cotton-poplin shirts and shirt jackets. Raffia is evoked in Damier-patterned yarn in a blouson, a cardigan and a hand-crocheted polo shirt. Outerwear captures an artist spirit: a collarless cotton jacket with rope trims, a blouson spliced with knitted cable panels, a crimson coach jacket, and a khaki suede blouson worn nonchalantly with a shirt and distressed cargo shorts.
TRUNKS / Bags
Re-imagined in beige coated canvas, the Monogram Surplus adorns bag icons and hard-sided pieces as well as the voluminous Uptown Tote, which is introduced in new shapes in khaki. Employed across icons, the Surplus Patchwork is a motif composed of magnified Monogram elements patched over a base of the Monogram Surplus as well as natural canvas. Monogram Grid bags in Damier-chequered canvas emblazoned with Classic Monogram are lined in yellow visible through perforation. The treatment appears in the new Flaneur backpack, as well as a Shopper Tote and Keepalls. Perforated small leather goods also come with red or blue lining. The colourful motif echoes in pop-coloured cotton-canvas Nil bags and Shopper Totes with a written Louis Vuitton logo. A new washed-denim blue Damoflage pattern features on several bags including a Speedy 30, a Nil and hard-sided pieces. A Shopper Tote is crafted in Raffia Damier in sand or caramel with lobster, frog or cowboy charms as nods to the mascots of previous collections. The Coffee Indigo Denim wash launched in the Spring-Summer 2026 Men's Show is applied to a Speedy 30 and Vagabond with jeans pockets and VVT trims. Speedy P9s appear in super supple brown suede with debossed Monogram and in perforated white Buttersoft leather. The collection also features a carved Damier wood trunk and a matching watch case. PreFall 2026's Easter egg animation is a Central Park bird embossed under the enchapes of bags.
GEAR / Accessories and special items
Textile accessories are animated with the collection's motifs: a stole and a bucket hat feature the Monogram Surplus print in beige and khaki, the Monogram Patchwork motif appears on a cotton-silk bandana, the Denim Monogram Patchwork features on a printed cotton stole, and the Damier Dots animates silk ties. Leather belts with Frog or logo buckles are rendered in beige Monogram Surplus, perforated Dimension Monogram, Mini Monogram, and a denim-like Damoflage as well as refined coloured leathers. A camel leather belt carries an LV college-letter buckle. In homage to the racket sports native to parks, special items include a Classic Monogram canvas Keepall with two detachable tennis racket covers, a ping-pong racket cross-body bag in Dimension Monogram, and a selection of racket-shaped charms. As a preppy nod to picnics in the park, milk carton bags are crafted in Classic Monogram canvas and matcha-latte carton bags in green leather. Capturing the same spirit, gifting items include a paddle racket and pouch in Monogram Canvas and natural leather, and an authentic buoy in Monogram Canvas Jacquard with heritage inscriptions. The Doudou Louis plushy – dressed in Pharrell Williams' favourite logo jumper – serves as the collection's spirit animal.
GEMS AND GLASSES / Jewellery and sunglasses
Chain-like brass bracelets, necklaces, rings and earrings are engraved with Monogram elements, and brass necklaces are adorned with keys and tags in metal like those of the House's bags. With their metal corners inspired by the construction of Louis Vuitton's trunks, the emblematic LV Heritage Square sunglasses, debuted in the Spring-Summer 2026 Men's Show, appear in five colours – tortoise, grey marble, green marble, brown marble and blue marble – as well as in red and minty green pop colours. The emblematic LV Super Vision Metal, which echoes camera lenses, is animated in summery blue and camel.
FOOTPRINTS / Shoes
The no-left-no-right LV Tilted takes on new animations in mixed materials and colours including versions in Damier-checkered raffia, paint-splattered canvas, patchwork denim and Monogram Surplus. The LV Soft is an easy supple leather sneaker with an elastic ruched opening and elastic laces evocative of a slip-on shoe, which features a perforated upper echoing the collection's leather goods. The no-left-no-right LV Jazz silhouette re-manifests as a brown suede boat shoe. The LV Flip sandal materialises in black or brown smooth calf leather for a refined summery silhouette. The LV Buttersoft sneaker re-emerges in black, brown and beige mini Monogram nubuck and in hairy suede. The LV Trainer features in canvas with leather trims and in hairy suede while the LV Skate appears in the colours of the collection.
TIME / Timepieces
The collection features two of Louis Vuitton's emblematic timepieces: the iconic Tambour watch collection with its integrated bracelet is animated across five sport-chic designs. Crafted in various materials from steel to precious metals like gold, the designs establish the Tambour as the perfect daily-wear watch. With its deep roots in the House's travel-centric heritage, the Louis Vuitton Escale watch collection reinterprets elegantly the codes of the historical trunks, with lugs and indexes inspired by the brass brackets and corners and a dial echoing the canvas and lozine.
