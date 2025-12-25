The 75th Annual Beaux Arts Festival of Art Returns on January 17-18, 2026 to the University of Miami Campus
MIAMI (Dec. 17, 2025) – The 75th annual Beaux Arts Festival of Art is set to return January 17-18, 2026, bringing more than 200 juried fine art exhibitors to the beautiful University of Miami campus. Recognized as one of South Florida’s leading art shows, the festival attracts acclaimed artists from all over the country, and awards more than $20,000 in prizes to exhibiting artists. The two-day outdoor festival is hosted from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm along Stanford Drive in front of the Lowe Art Museum, and admission to the festival is FREE thanks to the generous support of presenting sponsor UHealth Jackson Urgent Care.
A South Florida tradition bringing families together with art since 1952, the Beaux Arts Festival of Art draws more than 25,000 visitors each year offering artwork in a variety of mediums and price points. In addition to museum-quality fine art, the festival will feature live music, interactive art experiences for both children and adults, a marketplace featuring local vendors and fabulous dining – making this event ideal for art enthusiasts and families alike.
Returning once again to the festival are two patron-favorites: The Children’s Art Park sponsored by UHealth Jackson Urgent Care where children of all ages will have the opportunity to create their own art, and The Community Art Tent sponsored by TD Bank, which will have an art activity for the whole family to enjoy. The festival will also feature a beer and wine garden presented by Bay 13 Brewery & Kitchen, which will offer local brews and delicious wines for festival patrons to enjoy during the festival.
“Celebrating 75 years of the Beaux Arts Festival of Art is truly remarkable. This event has become a cherished community tradition, bringing people together through creativity year after year. We’re honored to mark this milestone and continue sharing exceptional art with South Florida.”
Francesca Valdes, Beaux Arts President 2025–2026
Proceeds from the festival benefit free admission to the University of Miami’s Lowe Art Museum and Beaux Arts’ educational programs. For over seven decades Beaux Arts has been committed to expanding arts education, appreciation and access in South Florida. Through the organization’s signature outreach programs, HandsOn! and Student Artist Showcase, thousands of children from underserved communities have been introduced to the world of art. Additionally, Beaux Arts’ support of the Lowe Art Museum at the University of Miami each year allows the museum to offer free admission to all patrons year-round.
Beaux Arts was founded in 1952 by a small group of women and has grown to an organization of more than 100 active members and 350 associates with a common purpose, to increase art appreciation in the community and support the Lowe Art Museum. The festival continues to be 100% volunteer run, and is co-chaired this year by Amber Seidle-Lazo and Kaitlyn Rieder.
In addition to presenting sponsor UHealth Jackson Urgent Care, the 75th annual Beaux Arts Festival of Art is generously sponsored by Bay 13 Brewery & Kitchen, TD Bank, Bill Seidle Auto Group, Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs Community Grants, Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs Tourist Development Council, Lowell International Realty, Alexander Montessori School, The Gordon School, Kiddos Magazine, Revive Surgical Institute, Bask Suncare, Pardo Yachts, South Florida Integrative Medicine, Evensky & Katz / Foldes Wealth Management, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices / EWM Realty, Caitlin and Bailey Hallingby, BLICK Art Materials, JRG Construction, Jam with Jamie, Life Time Fitness Coral Gables, Bagel Emporium, and the Palley Family Foundation.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.