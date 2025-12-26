Greater Miami and Miami Beach Welcome the World: FIFA World Cup 26™ Nations Announced for Miami Group Stage Matches
MIAMI, FL (December 11, 2025) – Greater Miami and Miami Beach proudly celebrates the four Group Stage matchups that will take place at Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens) as part of the seven total FIFA World Cup 26™ matches Greater Miami will host—spanning the Group Stage through the Quarterfinal and the Bronze Final. FIFA’s announcement confirms the exciting nations that will compete in Miami during the opening round.
Miami’s newly announced Group Stage matches include:
June 15, 2026 – Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay at 6:00 PM. EST
June 21, 2026 – Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde at 6:00 PM. EST
June 24, 2026 – Brazil vs. Scotland at 6:00 PM EST
June 27, 2026 – Colombia vs. Portugal at 7:30 PM EST
“Greater Miami and Miami Beach is where the world comes together, and hosting seven total World Cup matches—including these thrilling Group Stage contests—is a profound honor,” said David Whitaker, President & CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB). “As fans from four continents travel to experience the FIFA World Cup 26™, we look forward to showcasing Miami’s vibrant culture, diverse neighborhoods, award-winning dining, spectacular beaches, and our unmatched passion for global sporting events.”
A Dynamic Mix of Global Teams Set to Take the Miami Stage
Portugal: A Relentless Force Ready for Another World Stage
Portugal storms into FIFA World Cup™ 2026 for a seventh straight appearance, cementing their status as a modern global powerhouse. Led by Cristiano Ronaldo—now the all-time top scorer in World Cup qualifying and the first player to score in five FIFA World Cup™ editions—Portugal enters 2026 fueled by history, firepower, and ambition.
Colombia: A Resurgent Power Ready for 2026
Colombia makes its long-awaited FIFA World Cup™ return in 2026, the nation’s first appearance since 2018 and seventh overall. Their unforgettable Brazil 2014 run—highlighted by James Rodríguez’s Golden Boot heroics—remains their high-water mark. Fueled by a record 28 goals in CONMEBOL qualifying, Colombia heads into the tournament with renewed confidence and momentum.
Scotland: A Historic Return to the World’s Biggest Stage
Scotland returns to the FIFA World Cup™ for the first time in 28 years after a dramatic qualification clinched with two stoppage-time goals. The Tartan Army has appeared in eight past editions, with several campaigns narrowly missing advancement on goal differential. Miami will mark their long-awaited comeback on the global stage.
Saudi Arabia: A Nation with a Legacy of World Cup Moments
Saudi Arabia enters its seventh World Cup appearance in the last nine editions, known for delivering unforgettable moments—including their stunning 2–1 comeback over Argentina at Qatar 2022. They qualified for 2026 by topping their AFC group, continuing a remarkable multi-decade presence at the tournament.
Uruguay: A Storied Football Nation Returning to Miami
A two-time World Cup champion, Uruguay brings historic prestige and a fierce competitive legacy to Miami. Recent World Cup performances include consistent advancement from the group stage and deep tournament runs—setting the stage for an electric match environment against both Saudi Arabia and Cabo Verde.
Cabo Verde: A Rising Football Nation Reaching New Heights
Cabo Verde arrives in Miami amid a historic run, qualifying for its second consecutive World Cup and third overall. The nation topped its CAF qualifying group with an impressive record of seven wins, two draws, and one loss, showcasing one of the most compelling ascents in African football.
A Destination Ready to Welcome Every Nation
Greater Miami’s multicultural identity makes it uniquely suited to host countries from the Middle East, South America, Europe, and Africa. From global cuisine and rich cultural districts to waterfront adventures and world-class attractions, the destination offers endless opportunities for visiting supporters to explore beyond the stadium.
Experiences for Visiting Fans
For Visitors from Saudi Arabia & the Middle East
Luxury shopping in the Miami Design District and Bal Harbour Shops
Halal-friendly dining and family-friendly experiences across Miami Beach and Downtown
Scenic sunset cruises along Biscayne Bay
For Uruguay & Cabo Verde Supporters
Coastal escapes to Crandon Park, Key Biscayne, and Oleta River State Park
Afro-Caribbean music, art, and cuisine in Little Haiti and Historic Overtown
Latin American parrillas and seafood restaurants throughout Greater Miami
For Brazil Fans
Brazilian steakhouses, samba nightlife, and vibrant cultural hubs
Outdoor adventures along Miami’s coastline and Biscayne Bay
Contemporary art and design districts including Wynwood and PAMM
For Scotland Fans
Craft breweries, whisky bars, and gastropubs across Brickell and Wynwood
European-inspired architecture and cafés in Coral Gables and Coconut Grove
Family-friendly attractions including the Frost Science Museum and Zoo Miami
For Colombia & Portugal Fans
Colombian bakeries, Portuguese-influenced seafood restaurants, and Latin-inspired nightlife
Shopping, culture, and entertainment in Brickell, Miami Beach, and the Design District
Waterfront adventures, sailing tours, and open-air cultural festivals
Miami: A Global Stage for Sport
The FIFA World Cup 26™ joins Miami’s celebrated lineup of international sporting events, including the FIFA Club World Cup, World Baseball Classic, Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami Open, NASCAR Championship, and the Capital One Orange Bowl College Football Playoff Quarterfinal. Miami continues to be one of the world’s premier destinations for global competition, lifestyle, and entertainment.
“Few destinations embody global energy the way Miami does,” added Whitaker. “With seven World Cup matches, visiting fans will not only witness world-class football—they’ll experience the culture, spirit, and joy that make Miami unforgettable.”
Extend the Stay: Discover Miami Beyond the Matches
Visitors are encouraged to explore Miami’s wide range of attractions, including:
35 miles of beaches
Culinary districts in Brickell, Wynwood, Little Havana, and South Beach
Outdoor adventures in Biscayne National Park and Everglades National Park
Luxury shopping in Design District, Aventura Mall, and Brickell City Centre
Oceanfront resorts, boutique hotels, and world-renowned nightlife
Enhanced International Arrival Experience at Miami International Airport Ahead of FIFA World Cup 26™
As Miami prepares to welcome fans from around the world, CLEAR has expanded its trusted identity platform at Miami International Airport (MIA), introducing new eGates that dramatically streamline the security experience for international travelers. With eGates, CLEAR+ members can verify their identity in under five seconds, bypassing the TSA podium and proceeding directly to physical screening. This innovation represents a significant leap in modernizing security checkpoints with automation— a significant leap in modernizing security checkpoints with automation—delivering a smoother, more reliable airport experience for international travelers visiting Miami for FIFA World Cup 26™ and beyond.
NEW: FIFA Fan Festival™ Miami at Bayfront Park
In addition to the seven matches hosted across Greater Miami and Miami Beach, the city will welcome fans worldwide to the FIFA Fan Festival™ Miami at Bayfront Park—a 23-day waterfront celebration that will bring the World Cup to life in the heart of Downtown Miami.
The festival will feature:
Up to 30,000 fans per day
88 live match broadcasts
Three stages of concerts, cultural performances, and entertainment
Local food and beverage experiences
Games, interactive activations, and immersive fan zones
More than 690 hours of live entertainment and 1,000 performers
Set against Miami’s iconic skyline, the Fan Festival will serve as the city’s central gathering place—inviting fans from every neighborhood and every nation to celebrate the world’s game together. Full entertainment lineups and daily schedules will be announced in the coming months.
About the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB)
The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is an accredited, independent, not-for-profit sales and marketing organization whose mission is to attract visitors to Greater Miami & Miami Beach for leisure, business, meetings and conventions. For a vacation guide, visit MiamiandMiamiBeach.com or call 1.888.76.Miami (U.S./Canada only) or 305.447.7777. To reach the GMCVB offices, call 305.539.3000. Meeting planners may call 1.800.933.8448 (U.S./Canada only) or 305.539.3071 or visit MiamiMeetings.com. To get further engaged with Greater Miami & Miami Beach, join the conversation by following on social media at Facebook.com/visitmiami, X.com/visitmiami, Instagram.com/visitmiami and Pinterest.com/visit_miami.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.