Balmain Unveils New Boutique on Worth Avenue, Palm Beach
Palm Beach, FL - Balmain is pleased to announce the opening of its new flagship boutique at 251 Worth Avenue, Palm Beach. Spanning 1250 square feet on a single floor, the boutique is dedicated exclusively to women’s ready-to-wear and accessories, offering clients a refined and immersive Balmain experience in the heart of Palm Beach’s iconic luxury district.
The Palm Beach boutique draws inspiration from the codes of a Parisian apartment, enveloping visitors in a warm, sophisticated, and contemporary atmosphere. The space reflects the Maison’s commitment to craftsmanship, architectural detail, and modern elegance, while incorporating signature elements that connect it to Balmain’s global boutique identity.
A palette of soft cream tones, seen across long draped curtains and custom carpeting, creates an inviting environment. These gentler textures are contrasted with triangular columns, concrete, and polished stainless steel, infusing the boutique with a striking sense of modernity.
The boutique’s concrete flooring, first introduced by Balmain in its New York flagship, nods to the aesthetic of urban lofts, an element that has become a distinctive architectural signature for the Maison. The boutique’s curtains, inspired by those of historic Balmain locations, reference the spirit of the atelier and the meticulous craftsmanship at the heart of the brand.
As part of Balmain’s refined architectural direction, the Palm Beach flagship blends tradition with innovation, merging the charm and intimacy of Parisian interiors with bold contemporary materials to create a truly unique retail setting.
The new Palm Beach boutique is now open and welcomes clients to discover Balmain’s women’s collections in a setting that celebrates the Maison’s heritage, craftsmanship, and evolving vision.
Address:
Balmain Palm Beach
251 Worth Avenue
Palm Beach, FL 33480
