Experience San Diego Like Never Before with the Ultimate VIP Getaway Package
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tourism and travel within San Diego just became more effortless and indulgent, with the new Ultimate San Diego VIP Getaway Package. Through a partnership between three premier destination brands, tourists and locals can book an all-in-one package combining luxury, adventure, and unforgettable experiences in one seamless, sun-soaked getaway curated with world-class amenities.
This ultimate VIP getaway includes a 3-night stay at the Bahia Resort Hotel, a bespoke SeaWorld San Diego ultimate VIP tour experience, and a personalized, private city tour inspired exclusively by La Jolla Star Transportation. Designed for couples, families, and travelers of every age, this all-encompassing package offers an exquisite gateway into the coastal elegance of San Diego. Immerse yourself in its breathtaking beauty and indulge in curated experiences that elevate every moment along the sunlit shore.
To start the getaway, guests will check in and discover the picturesque natural beauty of the Bahia Resort Hotel along with a beautiful gift from SeaWorld. The beachside resort will welcome guests to a bayfront suite to take in the panoramic views of Mission Bay. Spend the afternoon lounging by the pool or soaking up the sun on the resort's secluded stretch of sand, glide across the bay by kayak or paddleboard, and savor breezy alfresco dining at the new Bianchi Pizza & Pasta or the signature waterfront favorite, Dockside 1953.
The ultimate VIP experience at SeaWorld San Diego awaits guests on the second day of the tour, where adventure and luxury unite to create once-in-a-lifetime memories. The VIP group will be immersed in the wonder of the sea and indulge in the finest offerings the park has to offer with breathtaking animal encounters and behind-the-scenes access to meet animals up-close and learn more about the care for each animal from the dedicated zoological team. An expert VIP tour guide will accompany the group for the tour duration and will provide exclusive access to the park's most thrilling attractions, plus perks including front-of-the-line access to all rides and attractions, a seated meal, reserved seating at awe-inspiring presentations and much more.
As part of the Ultimate VIP Getaway, guests are treated to private luxury transportation and a fully customized San Diego city experience curated by La Jolla Star Transportation. Each tour is led by a certified, multilingual guide whose storytelling and local expertise bring San Diego's history, culture, and natural beauty vividly to life.
Highlights can include Balboa Park, the dramatic coastline of La Jolla, where rugged cliffs, marine wildlife, and sweeping Pacific panoramas offer breathtaking views; and the vibrant Gaslamp Quarter. Guests interested in heritage can explore Old Town's rich early California history.
Every tour pace and itinerary is tailored to the guest's interests. Complete customization with meal upgrades and airport transfers can be added.
The Ultimate San Diego VIP Getaway is customizable for any group and can accommodate up to six people. All-inclusive prices start at $2,900 with options to add-on excursions. For more information and to book the Ultimate VIP Getaway, please visit https://www.bahiahotel.com/offer/ultimate-san-diego-getaway-ultimate-vip-package.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.