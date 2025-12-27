Experience San Diego Like Never Before with the Ultimate VIP Getaway Package

The ultimate VIP experience at SeaWorld San Diego awaits guests on the second day of the tour, where adventure and luxury unite to create once-in-a-lifetime memories. The VIP group will be immersed in the wonder of the sea and indulge in the finest offerings the park has to offer with breathtaking animal encounters and behind-the-scenes access to meet animals up-close and learn more about the care for each animal from the dedicated zoological team. An expert VIP tour guide will accompany the group for the tour duration and will provide exclusive access to the park's most thrilling attractions, plus perks including front-of-the-line access to all rides and attractions, a seated meal, reserved seating at awe-inspiring presentations and much more.