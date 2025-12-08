The High-End Transformation of Puerto Rico's Bahia Beach Under Four Seasons

Four Seasons is not simply a hotel flag; it is a signal. Wherever the brand arrives, prices rise, clientele evolves, and a property becomes less a destination and more a blue-chip asset. At Bahia Beach, this shift feels particularly seismic. The rebrand positions Puerto Rico, already a magnet for tax-advantaged relocators, as one of the most competitive luxury markets in the Western Hemisphere. The island’s most exclusive address has now gained one of the world’s most coveted hospitality badges, and with it, a new gravitational pull that extends far beyond tourism.