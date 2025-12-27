Florida Room: Fort Lauderdale's New Culinary Hotspot Unveils Happy Hour and Lakeside Brunch
Fresh off its recent unveil, Florida Room – husband-and-wife star chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth’s newest culinary sensation located waterside at The Fort sports and entertainment complex in Fort Lauderdale – is already buzzing as one of the 954’s hottest new dining destinations of 2025. Now, the restaurant is giving Lauderdale locals and visitors more reasons to eat, drink and be merry as the team has rolled out a top-notch Happy Hour and a spectacular weekend Lakeside Brunch, both perfect for gathering with friends and family this holiday season.
With its relaxed, welcoming atmosphere, and a breezy indoor-outdoor bar perfect for enjoying South Florida’s incomparable year-round sunshine, Florida Room is quickly gaining traction as a go-to destination for Happy Hour. Unwind, sip and snack on specially priced bites and beverages, available only at the indoor-outdoor bar, Thursday through Sunday from 4PM to 6PM and enjoy $5 draft beers; $9 wines-by-the-glass; and $9 “you call it” cocktails offering imbibers their choice of any cocktail crafted with Grey Goose Vodka, Gulfstream Vodka or Gin, Bacardi Ocho Rum, Patron Silver Tequila, or Jack Daniel’s Whiskey. Happy Hour also features a curated lineup of Happy Bites starting at $8 with highlights including A Lil’ Fish Dip – local smoked fish dip, pickles and house made Ole’ Bay potato chips; Tuna Tartare – fresh local tuna, watermelon soy dressing and shrimp chip; Deviled Eggs – parmesan crisp, chive and pickled onion; Crispy Potatoes – sofrito, roasted garlic aioli and parmesan; and Cast Iron Pimento Cheese Dip – house-made focaccia and warm gooey cheese, among others.
When it comes to the weekend, Florida Room is bringing laid-back vibes and loads of flavor to its brand new Lakeside Brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 11AM to 4PM. True to the restaurant’s coastal-cool spirit, the new a la carte brunch blends indulgence, craft and approachability, to deliver a tempting lineup of offerings – all of which are seed oil free – that highlight chefs’ McInnis and Booth’s globally-accented take on Southern American and coastal comfort classics. Ranging from savory deliciousness to indulgent sweets, chef-driven brunch plates and reimagined classics on offer include Eggs Benedict Croissant with tomato hollandaise and prosciutto; The Big Elvis featuring a warm, fluffy waffle with banana compote, banana caramel ice cream, housemade bacon, bourbon maple syrup and fresh whipped cream; Chicken n’ Waffles, the chefs’ signature free range fried chicken on a big buttermilk waffle with bourbon maple syrup; Smash Burger made with a 5 oz short rib and brisket patty, white American cheese, onion jam, comeback sauce and pickles; and Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich finished with housemade sriracha honey butter, melted cheese, and housemade ranch.
Brunch-goers can also enjoy an array of shareable small plates such as a Brie & Thyme Tart with fresh pear, watercress, spiced pecan and cranberry; housemade Tater Tots topped with creme fresh, American sturgeon caviar, chive and chervil; and Pimento Cheese + Housemade Focaccia with melted tomato, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar and oregano; plus several freshly fired sourdough flatbreads including the classic Margherita, Hot Honey Pepperoni, and Brunch Stromboli topped with scrambled eggs, pepperoni, sweet pickled peppers and tomato mozzarella. Signature sides include seven day cured Honey Tabasco Glazed Bacon; Crispy Breakfast Potatoes dusted with parmesan, herbs and sea salt; and Creamy Corn Grits + Pimento Cheese with cornbread crumble and scallions. And for those who like to sip while they savor, enjoy bottomless mimosas for just $28 per person (2 hour maximum).
Florida Room is located at 891 SW 34th Street – Building B, at The Fort in Fort Lauderdale. Ample free parking available. For more information, visit www.floridaroomftl.com; Telephone: (754) 295-4141. Follow on Instagram: @FloridaRoomFtl
