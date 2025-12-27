Nobu Manchester Breaks Ground as Robert De Niro Visits Manchester with Salboy

Chef Nobu's 30-year influence on our culinary tastes can not be understated and I look forward with huge anticipation for the impact he and his team have on Manchester's established and ambitious dining scene. As a proud Salfordian too, I'm keen to see how Chef Nobu and his team blend local produce and influences from the Northwest's culinary heritage into the dishes and flavours they are famous for. Beyond the signature restaurant, which will look magnificent under the Victorian arches, being part of Nobu's journey to extend its leadership in the global luxury hospitality and property markets is an honour. Manchester deserves luxury accommodation to match its growing position on the international stage and the Nobu team has the imagination and track record to make that happen.

Simon Ismail, Co-Founder and MD of Salboy