Rosewood Hotel Group Debuts First Ski Resort, Expands Global Luxury Portfolio

Rosewood AMAALA — An ultra‑luxury regenerative retreat on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast, set between the world's fourth‑largest barrier reef and the scenic Hijazi mountains, designed to harmonise wellness, sustainability, and the surrounding natural landscape.

Rosewood Red Sea — Located along Saudi Arabia's west coast on the Shura Island, the property will be part of The Red Sea destination. Poised to be one of Saudi Arabia's top cultural and lifestyle hubs, the development is comprised of a stunning marina offering a yacht club, commercial retail and dining options, as well as an 18-hole championship golf course.

Rosewood Blue Palace and Rosewood Residence Crete — Rosewood's entrance into Greece. A coastal retreat woven seamlessly into the island's landscape, honouring Crete's rich cultural heritage.

Rosewood Rome — Located in the former headquarters of Italy's Banca Nazionale del Lavoro (BNL), an urban retreat spanning three historic early‑1900s buildings on Via Veneto, blending timeless Roman elegance with contemporary design, complete with a rooftop Asaya Spa, modern Roman Bathhouse, and sweeping city views.

Rosewood Calistoga and Rosewood Residences Calistoga — A contemporary hillside estate where forest, vine, and sky converge, inviting guests into a modern yet soulful sanctuary rooted in terroir, togetherness, and the quiet magic of Napa's natural rhythm.

Rosewood Dubai and Rosewood Residences Dubai — Set on the shores of Peninsula Dubai, an upcoming landmark destination within the city's most prestigious waterfront district.

Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek — Honouring the legacy of the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas, this landmark collection of residences sets a new standard for high-rise living in one of the country's most coveted communities.