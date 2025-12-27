Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami Shape the Future of Contemporary Art

“We saw a record attendance at this year’s fairs. Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami had an increased number of activations for attendees to enjoy, including the Spectrum Taste District and our second edition of the Spectrum Art Theater that was a huge hit. Our diverse range of international exhibitors and featured artists included globally recognized celebrities, such as the late Ozzy Osbourne, who debuted his collection this year in collaboration with Save The Chimps—catching the attention of global media outlets such as Rolling Stone. We’d like to thank all of our sponsors and partners and to everyone who attended the fairs for an extremely successful Miami Art Week. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Artexpo New York in April next year.”

Eric Smith, President of Redwood Art Group