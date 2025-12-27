Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami Shape the Future of Contemporary Art
Miami, FL – December 17th, 2025: Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami celebrated its 15th year and 20th year respectively during Miami Art Week at Mana Wynwood Convention Center, December 3—7, with a five-day industry-fueled extravaganza that saw artists and collectors from around the world enjoying the latest innovations and trends the art world has to offer.
The annual Opening Night VIP Preview took place on Wednesday, December 3, presented by Empress 1908 Gin, with musical entertainment provided by DJ Joey Paradis. Thousands of the world’s most affluent art dealers, collectors, artists, gallery owners, curators and art enthusiasts attended the preview for a first look at the inspirational works by the more than 1,000 artists showcased by over 280 exhibitors from around the world. In addition to visiting two of the longest running fairs during Miami Art Week, avid art enthusiasts and industry leaders returned to enjoy [SOLO], highlighting established and independent emerging artists.
“We saw a record attendance at this year’s fairs. Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami had an increased number of activations for attendees to enjoy, including the Spectrum Taste District and our second edition of the Spectrum Art Theater that was a huge hit. Our diverse range of international exhibitors and featured artists included globally recognized celebrities, such as the late Ozzy Osbourne, who debuted his collection this year in collaboration with Save The Chimps—catching the attention of global media outlets such as Rolling Stone. We’d like to thank all of our sponsors and partners and to everyone who attended the fairs for an extremely successful Miami Art Week. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Artexpo New York in April next year.”
Eric Smith, President of Redwood Art Group
This year’s program featured an extensive series of daily activities for attendees, that included the Spotlight Program, a focused look at several cutting-edge galleries and artists chosen by the Redwood Art Group selection committee; Art Labs, a series of outstanding projects by leading galleries, art institutions, and art collectives within the fair; Meet the Artists and Live Demonstrations, presenting an interactive experience—allowing attendees to get up-close-and-personal with the artists; and The Discoveries Collection, – selections of artwork chosen by the Spectrum Miami curatorial team that make up a group of amazing discoveries throughout the fair, each priced at $3,000 or less.
Highlights from Spectrum Miami include:
Spectrum FOCUS — an expanded Jason Perez Art Collective exhibit — presented an art experience and special gathering of outsider art, street, art, pop art, and urban art, complete with live painting demonstrations by some of today's most innovative artists.
Save the Chimps unveiled the Ozzy Osbourne Collection with Save The Chimps, an interspecies collection that was in high demand throughout the fair and brought international media attention.
The Spectrum Art Theater presented by the Better Days Foundation, featured daily live demonstrations by a lineup of talented artists including Mathilda, Ash Almonte, Jerry Rodriguez, Niccolo Uggioli, Shannon Kay, Peter Spacek, Andrew Curtiss and Elena Salova.
The new Spectrum Taste District featured LALO Tequila and Mabi Artisanal Tea, along with an art vending machine that was the first of its kind.
Artists and galleries received special honors as recipients of this year’s awards, as follows:
Spotlight Award: Alejandro Robles, Antoinette Schultze, Bula Barua, Charlotte Fonne, Alex Lanier
Directors’ Award: Jason Perez Art and Eric Von Seibert
Best Booth Design: Peter Spacek and Yachman / IS Fine Art
Sculpture Award: Prescott Studio, Antoinette Prien Schultze, and The Gift Promise
Award of Excellence: Casa Poidomani and Brinton Farrand
Best New Exhibitor: Nirnur, Tarman Art, and Christian Burnham
Best International Exhibitor: Eri Yoshida and Artistinct
Best [SOLO] Exhibitor: Taul Arts Studio, Fine Art Svitlana Glaser, and Luis Ros Art
Spectrum Miami exhibitors were thrilled by the strong turnout of collectors, with impressive sales, commissions, and notable placements by galleries and [SOLO] artists reported throughout the show. Here are some highlights from this year’s exhibitor sales:
Returning exhibitor Nutted a Bustsaw multiple sales once again this year, including The Echo Chamber, Two Sisters, among several others.
Brinton Farrand's return to Spectrum resulted in placements of multiple prints, plus several of his iconic originals.
Eric Von Seibertwas back for a third year and placed his new Mininaut, plus Hibiscus, Chromatic Heart, and took several commissions and other orders.
Chadwick Conceptssold 9 paintings and had the privilege of personally installing five of them at lovely condos in Edgewater and Miami Beach—all new collectors.
Brad Antifolkwas pleased to place his pieces, including Art is Sorry, Teenage Blues, What’s So Funny, Passion is Such a Delicate, I’m Gonna Explode, You Can Still Change, LIfe is Unusual, among others.
Luis Ros Artplaced his Re-Emergence on the first day for $15,000 with pending sales for other pieces.
First time exhibitor Antoinette Schultzeplaced one of her iconic sculpture, and a Long Island New York client is taking 2 indoor works and one large outdoor piece.
Marcy Stone'sPlayful Current, Free Flowing, and an Untitled piece all found new homes.
Andrea Tarmanreported selling multiples of her innovative resin Astronauts, plus Blooming Pages and other pieces.
Charlotte Fonne was busy with sales both during and after the fair, totaling 9 pieces to date.
First time exhibitor Yachmann / IS Fine Art placed Ihoans Sebastian Lopez's - Bullamong others and made great contacts for future sales.
Highlights from Red Dot Miami include:
Attendees were immersed on arrival in striking visuals through Art on View, setting the tone for the experience ahead.
Guests explored the elegance of the Empress Gin bar, before immersing themselves in Red Dot’s galleries, where End to End, K Art Projects USA, Artavita, and a mix of returning and new exhibitors celebrated creativity and global artistic expression.
Tony Pharo energized the End to End Gallery booth with his Unraveled Youth solo show and interactive activation, drawing crowds throughout the fair.
Kris and Angela Gebhardt returned to Booth 401 in the Gebhardt Gallery, with Angela’s oversized, striking pieces serving as the centerpiece.
K Art Projects USA wowed visitors with their innovative Do Not Disturb installation, which stopped attendees in their tracks—and sent five pieces home with lucky collectors.
Red Dot's Estrella Galicia Lounge was a great place to stop and decide which art piece was going home.
Red Dot Miami featured galleries received special honors as recipients of this year’s awards, with the following winners:
Spotlight Award: John Denis, Nguyen Thanh Gallery, OSJ Art Factory, Scarcity Hub
Directors’ Award: K-Art Projects USA, End to End Gallery, AND Echelon Fine Art
Best Booth Design: AGI Booth and Perseus Gallery
Sculpture Award: K-Art Projects USA - Juan Luis Perez and Trifecta Glass Art Lounge
Best New Exhibitor: Julia McLarin and Space G
Best International Exhibitor: Gallery Steiner and Gallery Harang
Award of Excellence: Drew Marc Gallery, MIDO Galeria, and Gebhardt Gallery
Showcasing artwork that ranged from watercolors to sculpture, from mixed media to Street Art, here is a sampling of highlights from this year’s exhibitor sales:
End to End Galleryhosted Tony Pharo and had a sold exhibit with multiple pieces from his Unraveled Youth Collection along with multiple other placements.
Gebhardt Gallery placed several of Kris Gebhardt’s figurative paintings and a sculpture. One of Angela Gebhardt’s large mixed-media works sold before the fair opened, with two more placed during the event, followed by an additional sculpture order after the fair.
Famespace's Worthwhile Baggage sold multiple pieces including Treasure Box; Paulofame's work was a hit placing several pieces, including Kobe, Michael Jackson, and Several other artists also placed their works in new collections.
SAB Gallery had their own booth for the first time and had a very successful fair showcasing a palette of women artists, including Paper Birdwell, who placed several pieces, Sabrina Evans' Get Nakedalong with others, Anouk Vigneau placed multiple pieces, Leah Kirsch's Waiting For a Sign, and several other artists' works.
First time exhibitor Scarcity Hubfocused on artist Elena Salova's amazing works and placed Green Dream and Stars, Stripes & Steel among others.
Mecenavie Gallerywas jumping with interest and placed multiple artists' works. The most activity was with returning artist Eka Peradze's Freedom Collection that sold multiple pieces over the five-day event.
Galeria Azur'sbooth was a busy place with collectors interested in multiple artists' work. Zaima Zayed's When Calm Embraced Me and Sara Lynn Green Soul Burst and Soul Dialogue went to new collections along with several other pieces.
K-Art Projects USA'sDo Not Disturb installation resulted in 10 pieces placed; Carmine Billardello placed two of his Love Collection installation; Evangeline Ang's installation is also enjoying a new home; three commissions were taken for the artist Dabers; and other featured artists also sold.
It was a knock out success for They placed several originals, plus multiple prints.
Dane Fine Art was pleased that Frank Stella's Exotic Birds and Brainwash's Flowerfound new homes, along with other great placements.
Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami have grown to become the ultimate destination for the fine art industry professional and contemporary art enthusiast who collectively seek a more accessible experience with exhibits showcasing the world’s most progressive portfolios by some of today’s elite artists, galleries, and emerging talents, with tens of thousands of art aficionados and collectors flocking to see the artwork of more than 1,000+ artists showcased by over 280 exhibitors.
Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami will return next year to the Mana Wynwood Convention Center, from December 2—6, 2026.For more information, visit redwoodartgroup.com/spectrum-miami/ and redwoodartgroup.com/red-dot-miami/.
