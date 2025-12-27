W Hotels Unveils New Season of 'Hotel Tales' Across Four Continents

"At W Hotels, every hotel is a stage for stories that could only happen here. From New York to Dubai, Macau to Florence, and beyond, our locations have sparked the bold, unscripted moments that define us; those fun, unexpected experiences you can't wait to share with others. Hotel Tales is our playful way of capturing that spirit: the creativity, spontaneity, and expressive energy that have always been at the heart of W Hotels while highlighting our newest and transformed hotels worldwide."

George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, W Hotels