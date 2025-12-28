Daniel’s and Palm Tree Club Miami Team Up for New Waterfront Steakhouse Pop-Up
MIAMI, FL — Weekdays at Palm Tree Club Miami are about to get a serious upgrade. Daniel’s, the acclaimed steakhouse from Gioia Hospitality, is launching its first-ever pop-up, bringing its signature steakhouse experience to the waterfront Monday–Friday in partnership with Palm Tree Club.
Recently named the No. 9 Best Steakhouse in North America by the World’s Best 101 Steak Restaurants and recognized as Tasting Table’s No. 1 Steakhouse in Florida, Daniel’s pop-up will run weekday lunch and dinner service starting late January 2026. The menu will feature signature Daniel’s favorites alongside new dishes developed specifically for Palm Tree Club, with members of the Daniel’s culinary team on-site to ensure quality and consistency. Select offerings will also draw inspiration from D’s Sports Bar, Gioia Hospitality Group’s modern sports lounge, known for its refined takes on comfort-driven classics.
In addition to daily service, Daniel’s will curate a rotating selection of food offerings tailored for Palm Tree Club’s DJ-driven events, seamlessly pairing elevated cuisine with the venue’s energetic entertainment programming.
“We’re excited to welcome Daniel’s to Palm Tree Club Miami. Their approach to food and hospitality aligns perfectly with what we’re building here. This pop-up lets us elevate the weekday experience with a thoughtful, chef-driven menu in a relaxed waterfront setting that brings together great food, energy, and community in North Bay Village.”
Myles Shear, Co-Founder of Palm Tree Crew
Led by founder Thomas Angelo and Managing Director Kassidy Angelo, the pop-up blends Daniel’s acclaimed steakhouse experience with the sun-soaked, laid-back atmosphere Palm Tree Club is known for. Guests can expect long lunches and golden-hour dinners featuring a menu of signature favorites from Daniel’s such as the Maine Lobster Roll, Palm Tree Burger, French Dip Sandwich, Miso Black Cod, Chicken Nuggets with Caviar, and a selection of prime and wagyu steak offerings, as well as sushi and ceviche dishes. The experience is complemented by a refreshed wine and cocktail program, curated in collaboration with Daniel’s Wine & Beverage Director Daniel Bishop, with expanded selections designed to enhance the waterfront dining experience.
“We’re proud and excited to partner with Myles and his team to bring the Daniel’s experience to Palm Tree Club Miami. This collaboration brings together two great South Florida–based companies, united by a shared commitment to hospitality, culture, and community. Palm Tree Club is one of Miami’s most iconic and energetic destinations, and this partnership allows us to showcase Daniel’s through a menu curated specifically for the space including some of our signature dishes alongside new creations in a setting that truly reflects the spirit of South Florida.”
Thomas Angelo, Founder & CEO of Gioia Hospitality
The pop-up adds a new layer of excitement to Palm Tree Club Miami, pairing Daniel’s renowned steakhouse cuisine with the venue’s live entertainment and scenic surroundings. It also marks the continued expansion of Daniel’s across South Florida, building on the success of its Coral Gables flagship and the MICHELIN Guide–recognized Daniel’s, A Florida Steakhouse in Fort Lauderdale.
