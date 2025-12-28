Discover the Art of Bonsai: Tokyo's Unique Workshop Experience

One highlight is the Export-Ready Bonsai Premium Workshop, where participants shape export-ready bonsai—eligible for overseas shipment after two years of plant quarantine management—under the direct guidance of master artisans. Each bonsai is paired with a one-of-a-kind vessel crafted by Kawaguchi-affiliated artists, including Kunimasa Aoki, recipient of the LOEWE Foundation Craft Prize 2025 Grand Prize, creating a refined intersection of living art, craftsmanship, and time. Optional cultural elements, such as shogunal-era cuisine and live traditional music, may be added to enhance the experience.