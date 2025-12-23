Accommodations

10 Luxury Wellness Escapes to Start 2026 Feeling Rested, Rebalanced, and Refocused

From Private Island Yoga to Nordic Sleep Therapy, These Global Retreats Set the Tone for a More Intentional New Year
Private pool villa surrounded by tropical greenery at Six Senses Krabey Island in Cambodia
Private pool villas at Six Senses Krabey Island blend modern design with Cambodia’s lush island landscapePhoto Credit: Kiattipong Panchee, Courtesy of Six Senses Krabey Island

A new year likes a clean slate, but it also rewards a well-planned recharge. These ten wellness-forward getaways lean into restorative rituals, nature therapy, and sleep and stress support, all with a timely nod to starting 2026 feeling clearer, calmer, and more in control.

1. Oil Nut Bay | Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands

Oil Nut Bay group kiteboarding aerial view
Oil Nut Bay group kiteboarding aerial viewPhoto Credit: Tanveer Badal Photography, Courtesy of Oil Nut Bay

Oil Nut Bay’s wellness story begins outdoors. Guests can explore on-property hiking trails, then take day adventures to Gorda Peak or The Baths. The signature Turtle Tagging excursion adds a meaningful layer, offering a close look at local conservation. For dedicated restoration, Sundara Spa + Studio is the centerpiece: a recently debuted overwater spa with 360-degree views, signature treatments, yoga, meditation, sound baths, and full moon yoga ceremonies. Private villas and abundant access to nature turn a New Year reset into something that actually sticks.

Private pool villa surrounded by tropical greenery at Six Senses Krabey Island in Cambodia
Oil Nut Bay Elevates Coastal Wellness with Debut of Sundara Spa + Studio in Virgin Gorda

2. Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina | Kapolei, Hawaii

Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina club lounge chess match
Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina club lounge chess matchPhoto Credit: Ethan Tweedie Photography, Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina

The Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina blends Hawaiian healing traditions with a full-scale luxury wellness program. The six-story Naupaka Spa & Wellness Centre offers experiences like the Hanohano Lomi Lomi massage, the Mu Hala Sound Journey, and the Moemoea Sleepers Ritual, a cocooning treatment designed to promote restful sleep. Wellness continues beyond the spa through private pickleball and tennis lessons, personal training in the fitness center, oceanfront pools, and access to the Ko Olina Golf Club. A strong pick for travelers making sleep and stress support part of their 2026 plan.

3. ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach | Waikiki, Hawaii

Breakfast in a cabana at ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach
Breakfast in a cabana at ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki BeachPhoto Courtesy of ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach

Rooted in Hamohamo, historically tied to Queen Lili‘uokalani’s seaside renewal, ‘Alohilani brings a modern wellness rhythm to the shoreline. Fit Waikiki offers daily experiences including Glow-ga, a candlelit yoga session under the stars. Guests can also use the open-air rooftop fitness deck with batting cages and red clay tennis courts that can be configured for pickleball. Spa U’ilani adds restorative treatments, and DRIP Hawaii, Oahu’s first IV lounge, rounds out the options for guests who want their New Year reset supported in multiple ways, including somatic release and sound healing.

Private pool villa surrounded by tropical greenery at Six Senses Krabey Island in Cambodia
Suite Escape: Halekulani Debuts The Bungalow and The Penthouse, Elevating Luxury in Waikiki

4. Sand Valley | Central Wisconsin

Sand Valley tennis match
Sand Valley tennis matchPhoto Courtesy of Sand Valley

In winter, Sand Valley becomes a quieter version of itself, built for a steady, outdoorsy reset. Days are designed around sledding, snowshoeing, skating, and pond hockey, then nights shift toward crackling fires, whiskey tastings, and hearty chef-driven dining. The annual Elemental Wellness Retreat, held January 16–19, 2026, goes deeper with breathwork, contrast therapy, saunas, and cold exposure. It is a practical kind of wellness, equal parts invigorating and calming, which feels right for the start of a new year.

5. Art of Living Retreat Center | Boone, North Carolina

Set 700 feet high in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Art of Living Retreat Center offers two end-of-year retreats, Happiness and Silence, running December 31 through January 4, designed to help guests reset, reconnect, and begin 2026 with clarity. The property’s approach includes guided breath work, intention setting, meditation, yoga, and access to a world-class Ayurvedic spa offering traditional therapies, Panchakarma treatments, massages, and healing rituals. Programming includes SKY Breath Meditation, a technique backed by clinical research for reducing stress, improving sleep, and supporting overall mental health, alongside daily breathwork sessions including Sudarshan Kriya, nourishing vegetarian meals, and time on the 380-acre mountaintop campus. Optional kirtan and chanting may be available in the evenings. Rates start at $775 per person for 3 days and 2 nights.

6. Up Norway | 15-Day Nordic Wellness Journey Through Scandinavia

Traveler kayaking in Norwegian fjords as part of Up Norway’s Scandinavian wellness experience
Kayaking through Norway’s serene fjords during Up Norway’s 15-day Nordic wellness journeyPhoto Credit: Norwegian Wild

This curated 15-day journey explores sustainable destinations in Gothenburg, Bergen, and Copenhagen, built around Nordic wellness practices, unique gastronomic experiences, mental and physical activities, and sleep therapy. Travelers experience tranquil Norwegian landscapes, a rail journey through UNESCO heritage-protected fjords, and coastal wellness in the Island Kingdom of Austevoll. Up Norway is a comprehensive way to start 2026 with a structured wellness framework that still feels like real travel.

7. Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit | Mexico

Spa suite with wellness bed and soaking tub at Grand Velas
A serene spa suite at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit designed for rest and renewalPhoto Courtesy of Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit

This four-night retreat is designed to elevate sleep quality, reduce stress, and support overall well-being at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit. The program features SNOOZ technology, with a 26-minute therapy designed to enhance rest and elevate cognitive performance by up to 34 percent. The experience also includes sound therapy and guided meditation, plus unlimited access to the SE Spa hydrotherapy circuit, including herbal steam, sauna sessions, and a multi-jet Swiss shower. If your New Year goal is better sleep, this one is built around that promise.

8. SB Winemaker's House & Spa Suites | Latin America

Luxury guest room with private sauna at SB Winemaker’s House & Spa Suites
A serene guest suite at SB Winemaker’s House & Spa Suites, featuring warm wood interiors and an in-room saunaPhoto Courtesy of SB Winemaker’s House & Spa Suites

Wellness at SB Winemaker’s House & Spa Suites is deeply integrated into the suite experience. Guests can book massages, body treatments, aromatherapy, and vino therapeutic rituals guided by an in-house Wellness Butler. The suites include in-room spa services such as steam rooms, sensation showers, locally made bath amenities, and curated wine fridges, plus turn-down services and private gardens. A newly debuted yerba mate spa treatment adds a revitalizing ritual built around the brew’s antioxidants and energy-boosting properties: exfoliation, warm shower, yerba mate mask, a vegetal fiber body wrap, and a concluding mate service in-suite, with a prepared bathtub ready to extend the moment.

9. Sailrock South Caicos | South Caicos

Sailrock South Caicos keeps wellness simple and scene-stealing. The Sunrise Private Yoga & Meditation experience is a rejuvenating 60-minute session held either in the guest’s villa or on the panoramic Ridgetop Sky Deck overlooking the island’s brilliant blue horizons. It is the kind of start-your-year ritual that does not require a schedule, just a sunrise and a little breathing room.

10. Six Senses Krabey Island | Cambodia

Six Senses Krabey Island ocean pool suite villa
Six Senses Krabey Island ocean pool suite villaPhoto Credit: Kiattipong Panchee, Courtesy of Six Senses Krabey Island

On a 30-acre private island off Cambodia’s southern coast, Six Senses Krabey Island pairs wellness with cultural connection for the holiday season. Guests can join the Alchemy Bar Herbal Compress Workshop using locally sourced palm ingredients, learning to create soothing compresses for relaxation. To welcome the New Year, a traditional monk blessing with Rangdrol Rinpoche offers good wishes for health, happiness, and prosperity. For a more active reset, the New Year Snorkeling Safari brings guests into vibrant coral reefs and tropical marine life with expert instructors guiding the experience.

A New Year reset does not need a dramatic overhaul. Sometimes it is a series of better mornings, better sleep, and a place that makes it easier to follow through. These ten do exactly that, each in its own way.
Private pool villa surrounded by tropical greenery at Six Senses Krabey Island in Cambodia
Six Senses La Sagesse Brings Caribbean Magic to the Holidays

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Events
Destinations
Accommodations
Global
travel
Holidays
Holiday Luxe Edit 2025

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com