10 Luxury Wellness Escapes to Start 2026 Feeling Rested, Rebalanced, and Refocused

Set 700 feet high in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Art of Living Retreat Center offers two end-of-year retreats, Happiness and Silence, running December 31 through January 4, designed to help guests reset, reconnect, and begin 2026 with clarity. The property’s approach includes guided breath work, intention setting, meditation, yoga, and access to a world-class Ayurvedic spa offering traditional therapies, Panchakarma treatments, massages, and healing rituals. Programming includes SKY Breath Meditation, a technique backed by clinical research for reducing stress, improving sleep, and supporting overall mental health, alongside daily breathwork sessions including Sudarshan Kriya, nourishing vegetarian meals, and time on the 380-acre mountaintop campus. Optional kirtan and chanting may be available in the evenings. Rates start at $775 per person for 3 days and 2 nights.