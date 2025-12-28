InterContinental Miami Gets Ready to Welcome Guests for FIFA World Cup 2026
As soccer fans around the world prepare for Brazil and Colombia to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and as host cities gear up for matches, Miami is preparing for the mega-event to take over the city, bringing international fans from around the globe to cheer on their favorite teams. InterContinental Miami is in the heart of the action – just steps away from the month long FIFA Fan Fest Headquarters.
During the first round, Miami will host seven matches featuring teams from Groups H, C, and K. Countries playing in these groups include Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Uruguay, Colombia, Scotland, Saudi Arabia, and Uzbekistan, prior to playoffs. Scheduled matches include Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay (June 15), Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde (June 21), Scotland vs. Brazil (June 24) and Colombia vs. Portugal (June 27) before hosting a match in the round of 32, (July 3) quarter final (July 11) and bronze final. (July 18).
In partnership with Crewfare and the Miami FIFA 26 Host Committee, the InterContinental Miami is ready to welcome those guests to the luxury property. The iconic downtown Miami hotel, arguably one of the best places to stay for the tournament – adjacent to the FIFA Fan Fest Headquarters at Bayfront Park and in close proximity to Brickell, Wynwood and Miami Beach – offers guests the opportunity to be right in the center of the action. Just a short ride away from Hard Rock Stadium where the on the field action will unfold, the hotel will also host activations throughout the tournament, which kicks off on Thursday, June 11, 2026 in Mexico City.
Guests will be able to attend watch parties at the hotel’s signature restaurant Toro Toro, celebrated chef Richard Sandoval’s award-winning Pan-Latin steakhouse, and enjoy drink specials supporting each participating country, as well as themed poolside cabanas, photo ops throughout the hotel, and the “SkyLawn Shoot the Shot” which offers guests the opportunity to play pick up soccer on the InterContinental’s sprawling rooftop greenspace.
Additionally, hotel guests will enjoy a spacious luxury hotel room or suite accommodations boasting views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami Skyline with included breakfast for two at Olé; and resort amenities including a rooftop pool with cabanas, full-service spa and access to the hotel’s 24-hour fitness center. For more information on rates and benefits, please visit – HERE.
InterContinental Miami is located at 100 Chopin Plaza in Downtown Miami. For more information on weekly programming, visit www.icmiamihotel.com/play.
