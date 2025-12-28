The Little Nell Brings Skincare Luminary and Celebrity Esthetician, Georgia Louise, to Aspen for an Exclusive Winter Residency
ASPEN, Colo., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This winter, guests of The Little Nell, as well as the Aspen community, will have an unprecedented opportunity to access one of the world's most sought-after skincare experts: celebrity esthetician Georgia Louise, who no longer accepts new clients – until now. Georgia Louise.
From December 20, 2025 through April 17, 2026, Georgia Louise will be in-residence at The Spa at The Little Nell, bringing her pioneering approach to facial architecture, fascia and lymphatic work, long-term skincare health, and beauty longevity that have long been out of reach for most. This exclusive partnership brings red-carpet-level skincare expertise directly to Aspen's only Five-Star, Five-Diamond, ski-in/ski-out hotel.
For several weeks throughout the winter season, guests can book appointments directly with Georgia herself-- a rare chance to experience the expertise that has made her a go-to for celebrities and skincare enthusiasts worldwide. With 26 years of experience spanning facials, lasers, skincare formulations, and health coaching, Georgia delivers results that go beyond surface beauty to cellular transformation. Even when Georgia isn't personally on-property, guests benefit from her legacy. The Spa at The Little Nell's estheticians have been thoroughly trained in Georgia's pioneering techniques, ensuring that her signature approach to skincare health and beauty longevity is available throughout the entire winter season.
"We are thrilled to welcome Georgia Louise to The Little Nell this winter. As two leaders in luxury, each known for their expertise, innovation, and deeply personalized service, this collaboration reflects our commitment to providing meaningful experiences that cannot be found anywhere else."
Jeff Toscano, CEO of Aspen Hospitality, Aspen One's hospitality division that manages The Little Nell
The name Georgia Louise is synonymous with excellence and innovation -- two things The Little Nell also prides itself on, bringing two icons of luxury and unparalleled five-star experiences together. With this exclusive seasonal partnership, Georgia is bringing the spirit and ethos of the Georgia Louise Beauty Longevity Atelier in New York City to Aspen.
The Little Nell Spa is deeply rooted in the Aspen Idea -- a holistic lifestyle philosophy that celebrates the life-affirming pleasure of active pursuits, the restorative power of nature, and the integration of mind, body, and spirit. This mirrors Georgia's approach, which is based in science, innovation, and a deep understanding of holistic skincare, guiding clients toward long-term skin health and at-home skincare mastery -- underscoring her philosophy that beauty isn't just skin deep -- it's cellular, energetic, and transformational.
"The Little Nell embodies a kind of beauty and wellbeing that aligns perfectly with my philosophy: supporting the skin's natural architecture, energy, and vitality. Aspen has always been a place of renewal — and I'm honored to bring my signature Georgia Louise Lift + Sculpt method there this winter. My goal is to help guests feel restored, lifted, and deeply connected to their skin."
Georgia Louise
Each treatment room at The Spa at The Little Nell will be outfitted with Georgia Louise products, technology, and equipment. The Spa was also recently redesigned and renovated by Luis Bustamante Interior Design and features three treatment suites, each with a private changing room and steam shower. Two suites also include a hybrid infrared/halo-therapy sauna and resting area, while a separate guest changing area serves as a departure suite. A curated selection of award-winning Georgia Louise products is also available on-property, bringing a touch of red carpet magic to The Little Nell's alpine escape. Extensions of the partnership this winter are also expected with more about Georgia Louise in-room amenities, food & beverage integrations, and more.
Guests may reserve their appointment now by calling The Spa at The Little Nell at 970- 920-6390 or e-mailing at Spa@TheLittleNell.com, and are encouraged to do so promptly, as spots are expected to fill fast.
