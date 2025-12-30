Louis Vuitton Celebrates 130 Years of Its Legendary Monogram With a Year-Long Celebration
Created in 1896 by Georges Vuitton as a tribute to his father, Louis – visionary founder of the House – the Monogram canvas has become one of the most enduring and revered emblems. More than a motif, it is a universal mark of distinction: a living symbol of heritage, culture and innovation. Today, Louis Vuitton is proud to celebrate 130 years of the creation of the emblematic canvas with collections and dedicated windows. Starting January 2026 with the honouring of its Monogram iconic bags as true heritage masterpieces of the House, and the unveiling of new, special-edition Monogram bag collections.
The campaign, launched on January 1st, celebrates the iconic Keepall, Alma, Speedy, Noé and Neverfull in Monogram—timeless bags designed to last and be cherished across generations.
Additionally, the taglines reintroduce each icon and pass down the campaign’s core values of transmission and durability, reflecting the careful savoir-faire and longevity embedded in each bag.
From its inception, the Monogram was conceived as a pioneering idea – a fusion of artistry and identity. Georges Vuitton personally designed the pattern, registering a patent for an intricate composition of interlaced LV initials and floral motif. Inspired by Neo-Gothic ornamentation and the influence of Japonism, the Monogram was created to safeguard the authenticity of the House’s creations, following the striped canvas of 1872 and the Damier of 1888. The design soon became something greater: a defining signature and enduring hallmark of Louis Vuitton’s spirit. Georges envisioned an emblem not merely to adorn objects but to embody a philosophy of excellence, modernity, and transmission.
Throughout its history, the Monogram has united generations of creators, collectors, and cultural icons. It has guided the hands of the House’s master artisans, shaped the vision of its creative directors – Marc Jacobs, Artistic Director of Women's and Men's collections from 1997 until 2013 - Nicolas Ghesquière, Artistic Director of Women's collections since 2013 - Virgil Abloh, Artistic Director of Men’s Collections from 2018 until 2021 and Pharrell Williams, Men’s Creative Director since 2022 – and inspired exceptional collaborations with leading artists such as Takashi Murakami, Yayoi Kusama and Richard Prince.
In January 2026, Louis Vuitton opens its Monogram anniversary year by celebrating its most iconic Monogram bags: the Speedy (1930), which constantly redefines the concept of personal mobility; the Keepall (1930), a longstanding symbol of freedom and effortless travel; the Noé (1932), originally designed to carry five bottles of champagne, forever celebrating creativity and joy; the Alma (1992), a tribute to Parisian architecture, expressing refined elegance; and the Neverfull (2007), the essential modern companion.
Louis Vuitton also unveils its new Monogram Anniversary Collection: taking the codes of the trunk savoir-faire, three special-edition bags reinterpret the Monogram through modern design, diverse materials, and both cutting-edge and traditional craft techniques.
The Monogram Origine Collection revisits the first 1896 pattern through a brand-new Monogram canvas, that revisits the traditional jacquard weave, this time crafted from a linen and cotton blend in a palette of soft pastel hues. The collection draws inspiration from the cover of an archival client register of the House.
The VVN Collection, is an ode to Louis Vuitton leather goods legacy. Crafted from the finest natural cowhide, the collection underlines the purity, authenticity, and the tactile poetry of hand-finished leather, each piece developing a unique patina over time.
The Time Trunk Collection bridges past and present through bold trompe-l’oeil printing that reproduces the textures and metallic details of Louis Vuitton’s historic trunks, transforming heritage into artful illusion.
As Louis Vuitton embarks on this landmark year, the House invites the world to rediscover the Monogram not simply as a design, but as a legend – a living emblem, a universal code of elegance and distinction whose legacy continues to grow.
