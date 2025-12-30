Louis Vuitton Celebrates 130 Years of Its Legendary Monogram With a Year-Long Celebration

From its inception, the Monogram was conceived as a pioneering idea – a fusion of artistry and identity. Georges Vuitton personally designed the pattern, registering a patent for an intricate composition of interlaced LV initials and floral motif. Inspired by Neo-Gothic ornamentation and the influence of Japonism, the Monogram was created to safeguard the authenticity of the House’s creations, following the striped canvas of 1872 and the Damier of 1888. The design soon became something greater: a defining signature and enduring hallmark of Louis Vuitton’s spirit. Georges envisioned an emblem not merely to adorn objects but to embody a philosophy of excellence, modernity, and transmission.