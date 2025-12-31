Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla Unveils the Spectacular Redesign of Salt Restaurant, Alongside Exciting Resort Upgrades
Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla, a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star resort and recipient of two Michelin keys, announces the highly anticipated reopening of Salt, the resort’s signature restaurant, following a comprehensive redesign and renovation. The 105-seat, 4,500-square-foot (approximately 418-square-metre) venue has been reimagined by the celebrated design studio Farouki Farouki, positioning Salt as one of Anguilla’s must-visit dining destinations this season.
The reimagined Salt blends contemporary sophistication with distinctive Caribbean character. Every detail, from panoramic ocean views and custom furnishings to a range of rusty neutrals inspired by the island’s coastal rock create a refined setting that reflects Anguilla’s spirit and Four Seasons luxury.
“Our vision for Salt was to create an environment that celebrates its breathtaking seaside surroundings while setting a new benchmark for design and hospitality in the Caribbean,” says Interior Designer Caroline Farouki. “Salt is designed to be both welcoming and elevated; it offers an environment where guests can feel comfortable and connected to the island around them while enjoying an unforgettable culinary experience.”
Positioned at the heart of the dining room, the chefs table unites the space and serves as a setting for chef-led tastings and private celebrations. Throughout the space, influences from local weaving traditions and hand-carved furniture inform the room’s palette of textural plaster and teak. Layered lighting and custom millwork allow the space to shift from bright and airy during breakfast to intimate and elegant in the evening.
“We are proud to reopen Salt with a culinary program that is refined and rooted in Anguilla,” says Executive Chef Manu Calderon. “Our menus are guided by the island each day. Freshly caught seafood, warm spice, bright citrus, and restrained smoke define the profile. Guests can expect dishes that are elevated and flavourful, a contemporary expression of Caribbean taste.”
Salt is open to hotel guests and the local Anguilla community. Breakfast is served daily from 7:00 am – 11:30 am, and dinner from 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm. Reservations may be made here or by calling (264) 497-7080.
In addition to Salt’s transformation, Four Seasons Anguilla has unveiled a refreshed Lobby, thoughtfully envisioned by Huber Design Studio. Clean architectural lines are complemented by handcrafted finishes, creating a sense of calm and understated luxury that immediately welcomes guests. Upon entering, visitors are immersed in an atmosphere where natural textures and local Caribbean artistry breathes new life into the interiors, weaving together sculptural ceramics, handwoven textiles, and refined furniture pieces that feel both timeless and iconic. From artworks echoing the island’s tranquil horizons to textures reminiscent of coral reefs and patterns that reinterpret native motifs in a modern language, the lobby captures the true essence of Anguilla, authentic, elevated, and deeply connected to its sense of place.
The resort has completed the renovation and expansion of Aleta Terrace. This larger, more versatile outdoor venue offers elevated sightlines that sweep from the sculpted lines of Aleta Pool and its palms to the dramatic coastal cliffs and sea beside Salt. Designed for signature meetings, private events, and group celebrations, the terrace combines increased capacity with refined finishes and open-air luxury, all supported by Four Seasons renowned service.
A new Ipe hardwood deck extends the original Aleta meeting space at the same elevation as the two existing covered pavilions that frame the interior. The deck has been seamlessly tied into the property’s stonework, creating a cohesive transition between materials. Overhead, a louvered roof with seven adjustable sections provides shade and closes automatically during rain or wind. The expansion adds 1,700-square-feet of covered area (approximately 158-square-meters).
“We are excited to welcome guests back to spaces that feel both new and unmistakably Anguillan,” says Diego Stembert, General Manager. “Our team looks forward to creating the kind of memories that stay with you long after you leave.”
For more information about the recent renovations or to schedule a visit, click here or call +1 800 201 9580.
