Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla Unveils the Spectacular Redesign of Salt Restaurant, Alongside Exciting Resort Upgrades

In addition to Salt’s transformation, Four Seasons Anguilla has unveiled a refreshed Lobby, thoughtfully envisioned by Huber Design Studio. Clean architectural lines are complemented by handcrafted finishes, creating a sense of calm and understated luxury that immediately welcomes guests. Upon entering, visitors are immersed in an atmosphere where natural textures and local Caribbean artistry breathes new life into the interiors, weaving together sculptural ceramics, handwoven textiles, and refined furniture pieces that feel both timeless and iconic. From artworks echoing the island’s tranquil horizons to textures reminiscent of coral reefs and patterns that reinterpret native motifs in a modern language, the lobby captures the true essence of Anguilla, authentic, elevated, and deeply connected to its sense of place.