Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden Presents the 19th Annual A Festival of Chocolate
MIAMI, FL (December 29, 2025 ) — South Florida's premier chocolate celebration returns as Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden announces its 19th Annual A Festival of Chocolate, taking place Saturday, January 24 and Sunday January 25, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The two-day event transforms the Garden's 83-acre tropical paradise into an immersive chocolate lover's destination, offering artisanal tastings, interactive experiences, and educational programming for all ages.
The weekend's extensive programming includes artisanal chocolate vendors showcasing handcrafted confections from master chocolatiers, featuring everything from rich truffles and bold cacao blends to silky caramels and specialty bonbons. Live cooking demonstrations led by expert chefs offer visitors the opportunity to observe decadent chocolate-based dishes prepared on-site while learning professional techniques and flavor combinations.
Educational seminars explore the complete bean-to-bar journey, delving into chocolate's history, ethical sourcing practices, and the science behind its complex flavor profiles. These sessions provide context for chocolate's cultural and ecological significance, reinforcing Fairchild's commitment to environmental education.
Featured Experiences Include:
Artisan Chocolate Marketplace – A curated collection of local and international chocolatiers offering samples and sales of handcrafted treats, limited-edition bars, and specialty confections.
Hands-On Chocolate Workshops (sold separately) – Interactive sessions including candy bar creation, chocolate painting, and specialty workshops designed for creative exploration.
Chocolate & Wine Pairings (sold separately) – Elevated tasting experiences such as Cacao & Corks, led by expert hosts and chocolatiers, and Bourbon & Chocolate pairings for guests 21 and over.
Mini Chocolate Martini Flight (sold separately) – A chocolate-themed cocktail experience featuring curated flavor profiles (21+).
The Candy BAR – A family-friendly station where guests can decorate personalized chocolate bars.
Science, Art & Discovery Activities – Labs, crafts, and discovery-based experiences revealing how chocolate is made and why it behaves the way it does.
Culinary Demonstrations & Educational Talks – Live sessions exploring chocolate from origin to finished creation, with insights into sourcing, flavor development, and technique.
Resonance Flow: Yoga and Sound Bath (sold separately) – A mindfulness practice encouraging stress relief and harmony with natural surroundings.
Family Fun & Kids Activities – Garden-wide programming including chocolate scavenger hunts, games, crafts, face painting, bubble dance parties, themed challenges, and rides on the world-famous Choco Choco ChooChoo train.
Live entertainment and stage programming complement the chocolate-focused activities throughout the weekend, while visitors can explore Fairchild's renowned butterfly exhibits, children's gardens, and tropical plant collections. The combination creates a festive atmosphere that celebrates both botanical beauty and culinary artistry.
The Festival of Chocolate reinforces Fairchild's mission to explore, explain, and conserve the world of tropical plants through experiences that educate and inspire. By connecting visitors with chocolate's rainforest origins and ecological context, the event demonstrates how everyday indulgences are linked to global conservation efforts.
Regular Admission:
Members: Free
Adults: $24.95
Seniors: $17.95
Children (3-11): $11.95
Children (2 and under): Free
For complete event details and to purchase tickets, visit www.fairchildgarden.org
