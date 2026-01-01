Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden Presents the 19th Annual A Festival of Chocolate

Artisan Chocolate Marketplace – A curated collection of local and international chocolatiers offering samples and sales of handcrafted treats, limited-edition bars, and specialty confections.

Hands-On Chocolate Workshops (sold separately) – Interactive sessions including candy bar creation, chocolate painting, and specialty workshops designed for creative exploration.

Chocolate & Wine Pairings (sold separately) – Elevated tasting experiences such as Cacao & Corks, led by expert hosts and chocolatiers, and Bourbon & Chocolate pairings for guests 21 and over.

Mini Chocolate Martini Flight (sold separately) – A chocolate-themed cocktail experience featuring curated flavor profiles (21+).

The Candy BAR – A family-friendly station where guests can decorate personalized chocolate bars.

Science, Art & Discovery Activities – Labs, crafts, and discovery-based experiences revealing how chocolate is made and why it behaves the way it does.

Culinary Demonstrations & Educational Talks – Live sessions exploring chocolate from origin to finished creation, with insights into sourcing, flavor development, and technique.

Resonance Flow: Yoga and Sound Bath (sold separately) – A mindfulness practice encouraging stress relief and harmony with natural surroundings.