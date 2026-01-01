Louis Vuitton Escale Returns With Ornamental Stone Dials in Turquoise and Malachite
Luxury fashion and fine watchmaking intersect once again as Louis Vuitton introduces two new Escale timepieces that place ornamental stonework at the center of contemporary horology. Titled Louis Vuitton Escale: A Journey Through Ornamental Stones, the release showcases turquoise and malachite dials in limited editions of just 30 pieces each, underscoring the Maison’s continued investment in craft, rarity, and material innovation.
A Dial Shaped by Nature
The new Escale models feature dials crafted from turquoise and malachite, decorative minerals prized since antiquity for their color, structure, and visual depth. Each stone reveals a distinct internal pattern, making every dial singular by nature. Louis Vuitton extends this philosophy beyond the face of the watch by integrating a seamless, monolithic ring of the same stone into the 40mm case. The lugs, bezel, caseback, and crown are rendered in platinum, a noble metal selected to amplify the stones’ natural character rather than compete with it.
Travel, Texture, and the Escale Identity
The Escale collection has long drawn inspiration from the House’s Art of Travel, with design cues that reference trunkmaking and the romance of exploration. Ornamental stones deepen that narrative, reinforcing the idea that travel sharpens our appreciation for the world’s textures and materials. Turquoise evokes branching river systems through its veining, while malachite’s horizontal banding recalls layered geological formations, attributes that give the stones both beauty and fragility.
“The intrinsic harmony of this collection lies in the choice of stone. Each one is unique — in the veining, in the reflections, the whole internal structure that truly creates beauty. What gives each piece its value is how it represents a one-of-a-kind work by nature. And we have the privilege of working for a House of such audacity, while always being in pursuit of beauty. Beauty, above all, is something that nature gives us. We just bring that beauty into focus.”
Matthieu Hegi, Artistic Director of La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton
Engineering the Inimitable
Transforming ornamental stone into a structural case component required a complete rethink of Escale case construction. The work was entrusted to the engineers and artisans of La Fabrique des Boîtiers, who rewrote the rules of case milling to accommodate the stones’ non-homogeneous structure. Each raw piece of turquoise or malachite was evaluated against strict criteria for color, veining, and orientation before being machined, polished, and individually paired to ensure harmony between dial and case. This process cannot be automated and relies on trained judgment at every stage.
Details That Reward Closer Inspection
Both models measure 40mm in diameter and are paired with Saffiano leather straps for the first time in the Escale collection. The turquoise version is matched with an Arroyo grey strap, while the malachite model arrives on Rainforest green leather, each finished with tone-on-tone hand stitching. On the reverse, a transparent caseback reveals the chronometer-certified automatic Caliber LFT023, powered by a 22K rose-gold micro-rotor and offering a 50-hour power reserve. A saffron-hued sapphire set into the caseback discreetly signals the use of platinum, a traditional marker in fine watchmaking.
A Limited Expression of Craft
Produced in editions of just 30 pieces per stone, the new Louis Vuitton Escale timepieces are less about trend and more about time, patience, and material respect. By allowing nature to dictate variation and outcome, the Maison reinforces a philosophy where luxury is measured not only by precision, but by restraint. In this chapter of the Escale story, the journey is etched directly into stone.
