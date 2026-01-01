Louis Vuitton Escale Returns With Ornamental Stone Dials in Turquoise and Malachite

“The intrinsic harmony of this collection lies in the choice of stone. Each one is unique — in the veining, in the reflections, the whole internal structure that truly creates beauty. What gives each piece its value is how it represents a one-of-a-kind work by nature. And we have the privilege of working for a House of such audacity, while always being in pursuit of beauty. Beauty, above all, is something that nature gives us. We just bring that beauty into focus.”

Matthieu Hegi, Artistic Director of La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton