Peripherii Officially Launches Priamble™: The World's First Fashion-Forward Audio Earrings for Modern Women

"We aren't just selling a gadget; we are selling a story of empowerment and elegance. With Priamble™, we've created 'Acoustic Couture.' Our USP is the ability to stay connected and aware without sacrificing personal expression. These are earrings that can go to parties or board meetings without anyone lifting an eyebrow. They are made to be seen, and heard."

Priti Moudgill, Founder of Peripherii