Seabourn Secures Deal with IMG to Broadcast FIFA World Cup 26™ Live Across Ocean Fleet, On Sport 24 Special Event Channels
SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in luxury cruising and expedition travel, announced that it has secured the rights from IMG to broadcast the FIFA World Cup 26™ live across its ocean fleet. From June 11 through July 19, 2026, guests aboard Seabourn's three ocean ships will have the opportunity to watch all 104 matches of the tournament, hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, on Sport 24 Special Event Channels.
Whether sailing through the historic ports of the Mediterranean or cruising the rugged coastlines of Alaska, guests on board can enjoy every moment of the world's most celebrated sporting event.
"Soccer is the most popular sport across the globe, and the FIFA World Cup™ is its pinnacle event. We know how important it is for our guests to experience these matches live while traveling to extraordinary destinations on board our ships. This is just one more way we deliver unforgettable moments at sea, where the thrill of global sport meets the elegance of luxury travel."
Mark Tamis, President of Seabourn
"The FIFA World Cup 26™ represents a truly global celebration of sport, and we are pleased to support Seabourn in delivering an unforgettable viewing experience for fans on board. Guests will be able to enjoy the atmosphere and excitement of the tournament as we bring the spirit of the stadiums to sea next summer."
Kate Garden, Commercial Director, IMG
Booking a 2026 voyage means guests can look forward to uninterrupted FIFA World Cup 26™ access via Sport 24 Special Event Channels, from the comfort of their suite to dynamic shipboard settings where fans come together.
Sample voyages during tournament time include:
7-Day Turkey & Greek Isle Gems – June 28 to July 4th on Seabourn Quest.
14-Day Jewels of the British Isles – June 27th to July 11th on Seabourn Ovation.
14-Day Alaska Glaciers, Fjords & Inside Passage – June 26th to July 10th on Seabourn Encore.
21-Day Midsummer Magic: Icelandic & Norwegian Fjords – June 6th to June 27th on Seabourn Ovation.
For more information or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391, visit www.Seabourn.com or contact a professional travel advisor.
