Heavenly Mountain Resort Celebrates 70th Anniversary with Star-Studded Events

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heavenly Mountain Resort turns 70 this winter, and with skiing and riding now underway, the party is just getting started. The resort officially kicks off celebrations with a 70th Anniversary Party headlined by Foster the People on Saturday, Dec. 20, followed by events all season long including live DJ sets from Vandelux, Dombresky, Forester and SkiiTour, plus Toyota Air and Après, Gunbarrel 25, and Pond Skim. So, rally your friends, put on your party pants (err, snowpants), and get ready for unreal scenery, non-stop energy and many moments to Cheers!