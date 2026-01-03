Making Spirits Bright: The Sandals Foundation Leads Its Largest Toy Drive to Date, Donating 45,000 Toys Across the Caribbean

A wide assortment of toys, from Rubik's Cubes and Kinetic Sand kits to puzzles, games, and plushies designed to spark creativity and emotional connection, were donated by Spin Master's Toy Movement, an initiative committed to bringing inspiration, imagination, and joy to children everywhere, no matter their circumstances. The Toy Foundation, the philanthropic arm of The Toy Association™, which represents more than 900 toy companies, contributed plushies, building blocks, LEGOs, dinosaur figurines, and more. Jazwares Cares, the philanthropic arm of global toy company Jazwares – whose mission is to support children's health, well-being, and educational development through play – donated 10,000 huggable, loveable Squishmallows plush toys, offering comfort and cheer to children of all ages this holiday season.