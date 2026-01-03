Miami Beach Celebrates 100 Years of Art Deco with Vibrant Festivities

"Miami Beach is proud to sit at the epicenter of Art Deco design and architecture. Our destination celebrates the preservation of the area's marquee buildings and facades, fusing the integrity of the design past with the modern services and amenities travelers seek. We honor the history through immersive experiences and installations both visitors and locals can enjoy and continuously learn about the true impact Art Deco has had on Miami Beach and beyond."

Peggy Benua, Chair of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA)