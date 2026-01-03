New Exciting Experiences Await Travelers in 2026 in Daytona Beach

The Museum of Arts & Sciences is transporting visitors into the age of the dinosaurs with Expedition: Dinosaur, an immersive experience that combines life-like animatronic dinosaurs, exciting interactives and hands-on educational activities that bring the prehistoric world to life. With over a dozen realistic, animatronic dinosaurs— complete with lifelike movement, soundscapes, and special effects — Expedition: Dinosaur creates the unforgettable sensation of walking among these ancient giants. Beyond the awe-inspiring animatronics, guests can dig deeper into paleontology through a wide variety of interactive stations. The exhibit is open through March 29. After March 29, the museum will close (except for special ticketed Planetarium events) to prepare for the construction of a new 90,000 square foot, $150 million museum, which is expected to open in fall 2028.