Vail Resorts Unveils Bold Culinary Experiences Across Colorado Mountains

Vail Mountain's newest dining moments blend nostalgia with a relaxed, European sensibility designed for sharing and lingering. At The 10th, the new Martini Lunch for Two revives the lost art of the long lunch, pairing an oversized Caesar salad, truffle fries and martinis for two. At Two Elk Biergarten, the Alpine Duet channels Oktoberfest energy year‑round with two beers, two brats and a shared dessert in a festive alpine setting. These are the perfect pairings for guests traveling with friends on Epic Friends tickets.