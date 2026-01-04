His Majesty The King Officially Unveils the New Double Helix Staircase at Fortnum & Mason
His Majesty The King Officially Unveils the New Double Helix Staircase at Fortnum & MasonPhoto Courtesy of Fortnum & Mason
Press Releases

His Majesty The King Officially Unveils the New Double Helix Staircase at Fortnum & Mason

King Charles III Inaugurates Iconic Double Helix Staircase at Fortnum & Mason
3 min read

19th November, 2025: Today, The King officially opened the new Double Helix Staircase at Fortnum & Mason in Piccadilly.

Unveiling a plaque to mark the historic occasion on the lower-ground floor of the iconic London store, His Majesty met Fortnum’s staff members and contractors who were involved in the project.

The Plaque reads:

TO COMMEMORATE THE VISIT OF

HIS MAJESTY KING CHARLES III

 

TO FORTNUM & MASON

ON 19TH NOVEMBER 2025

 

TO MARK THE COMPLETION OF THE

DOUBLE HELIX STAIRCASE

His Majesty The King Officially Unveils the New Double Helix Staircase at Fortnum & Mason
His Majesty The King Officially Unveils the New Double Helix Staircase at Fortnum & MasonPhoto Courtesy of Fortnum & Mason

The striking Double Helix Staircase has been created in collaboration with celebrated architecture and design firm, Ben Pentreath Studio, led by architectural designer Ben Pentreath, who has also worked on the Poundbury project for over twenty years, designing many of its houses and the Royal Pavilion.

His Majesty The King Officially Unveils the New Double Helix Staircase at Fortnum & Mason
His Majesty The King Officially Unveils the New Double Helix Staircase at Fortnum & MasonPhoto Courtesy of Fortnum & Mason

The sweeping staircase is inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s vision of the Double Helix Staircase, of which only a handful exist globally. The two staircases will take customers from the Lower Ground to the Second Floor, and appear as one single structure, wrapping around the centre of the building’s atrium like twisting strands of DNA, to create an arresting centrepiece at the heart of Fortnum’s.

The two-year project has combined complex engineering with bespoke British craftsmanship, and aims to restore the architectural integrity of Fortnum’s iconic building. Built in sections by a team of talented craftspeople in West Sussex, and then carefully assembled inside the store, the staircase features more than 3,000 hand-forged details, each hand-cast by a master blacksmith. Timber steps and risers are paired with discreet lighting woven into the handrails, casting a soft glow that guides visitors on their journey, while fine plasterwork detailing adds richness and depth. The design was modelled in 3D to achieve complete precision, ensuring a seamless fit within the historic building and the highest standards of finish.

His Majesty The King Officially Unveils the New Double Helix Staircase at Fortnum & Mason
His Majesty The King Officially Unveils the New Double Helix Staircase at Fortnum & MasonPhoto Courtesy of Fortnum & Mason

Tom Athron, CEO of Fortnum & Mason says:

“It has been an exceptional honour to welcome His Majesty to officially open the new Double Helix Staircase at Fortnum & Mason. It is the first time in over two decades that Fortnum’s has unveiled a project of this scale and ambition at Piccadilly, and we are immensely proud of the result. The staircase, designed by Ben Pentreath, is more than a feat of engineering; it is a work of art, and a restoration of architectural integrity. Our new Double Helix Staircase marks a momentous moment in our history, which has now been made more so by the plaque unveiled by His Majesty.”

Tom Athron

His Majesty The King Officially Unveils the New Double Helix Staircase at Fortnum & Mason
His Majesty The King Officially Unveils the New Double Helix Staircase at Fortnum & MasonPhoto Courtesy of Fortnum & Mason

The King officially opened the Double Helix Staircase following an event for the Coronation Food Project, also hosted at Fortnum & Mason.

His Majesty The King Officially Unveils the New Double Helix Staircase at Fortnum & Mason
London’s Renowned Signor Sassi Restaurant Opens First U.S. Location in Hallandale

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Events
London
Design
Press releases

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com