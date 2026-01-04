His Majesty The King Officially Unveils the New Double Helix Staircase at Fortnum & Mason
19th November, 2025: Today, The King officially opened the new Double Helix Staircase at Fortnum & Mason in Piccadilly.
Unveiling a plaque to mark the historic occasion on the lower-ground floor of the iconic London store, His Majesty met Fortnum’s staff members and contractors who were involved in the project.
The Plaque reads:
TO COMMEMORATE THE VISIT OF
HIS MAJESTY KING CHARLES III
TO FORTNUM & MASON
ON 19TH NOVEMBER 2025
TO MARK THE COMPLETION OF THE
DOUBLE HELIX STAIRCASE
The striking Double Helix Staircase has been created in collaboration with celebrated architecture and design firm, Ben Pentreath Studio, led by architectural designer Ben Pentreath, who has also worked on the Poundbury project for over twenty years, designing many of its houses and the Royal Pavilion.
The sweeping staircase is inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s vision of the Double Helix Staircase, of which only a handful exist globally. The two staircases will take customers from the Lower Ground to the Second Floor, and appear as one single structure, wrapping around the centre of the building’s atrium like twisting strands of DNA, to create an arresting centrepiece at the heart of Fortnum’s.
The two-year project has combined complex engineering with bespoke British craftsmanship, and aims to restore the architectural integrity of Fortnum’s iconic building. Built in sections by a team of talented craftspeople in West Sussex, and then carefully assembled inside the store, the staircase features more than 3,000 hand-forged details, each hand-cast by a master blacksmith. Timber steps and risers are paired with discreet lighting woven into the handrails, casting a soft glow that guides visitors on their journey, while fine plasterwork detailing adds richness and depth. The design was modelled in 3D to achieve complete precision, ensuring a seamless fit within the historic building and the highest standards of finish.
Tom Athron, CEO of Fortnum & Mason says:
“It has been an exceptional honour to welcome His Majesty to officially open the new Double Helix Staircase at Fortnum & Mason. It is the first time in over two decades that Fortnum’s has unveiled a project of this scale and ambition at Piccadilly, and we are immensely proud of the result. The staircase, designed by Ben Pentreath, is more than a feat of engineering; it is a work of art, and a restoration of architectural integrity. Our new Double Helix Staircase marks a momentous moment in our history, which has now been made more so by the plaque unveiled by His Majesty.”
The King officially opened the Double Helix Staircase following an event for the Coronation Food Project, also hosted at Fortnum & Mason.
