Maison Felix Opens in Miami Beach: A Soulful Sanctuary of Coastal Charm
November 2025, MIAMI BEACH – Maison Felix opened its doors November 24th, introducing a chic, hidden enclave steps from the ocean that offers a warmth reminiscent of summers in the Mediterranean and a quiet sophistication that expertly blends with the surrounding neighborhood.
Conceived and designed by Felix Cohen, a trailblazer who helped shape Miami’s fashion scene before turning to luxury architecture and design, Maison Felix is more than a boutique hotel: it’s the culmination of Cohen’s creative journey and a personal expression of beauty, craftsmanship and style.
“North Beach is one the city’s last true gems. It has a soul. Hotel brands have started to take notice and there is a new energy coming in, a layer of luxury arriving, but it’s still grounded in authenticity. We wanted to create the feeling of living like a local while immersing guests in beauty, nature, art, and culture. Ours is a slower and more refined Miami, one that is rooted in feeling and joy.”
Felix Cohen
Tucked discreetly behind a lush veil of native plants, a thoughtfully restored building from 1948 features 29 rooms and suites with original mid century structural elements, including original stucco exterior walls and Spanish barrel roof tiling. Ground-level suites open directly onto a serene courtyard with a swimming pool shaded by towering palms, while upper-level suites with vaulted ceilings and abundant natural light offer a tranquil and private respite. A focal point of its design, the courtyard evokes a tropical, urban oasis where breezes carry off the nearby ocean and water features provide gentle soundscapes that mask the hum of the city. The property’s south-facing wing features a concealed side entrance and connecting suites ideal for families, an intimate getaway with friends, or couples traveling together.
Maison Felix’s design celebrates Miami with a nod to Cohen’s favorite international hideaways and a deep affinity for days spent at sea. Walls and floors are embossed with a custom pattern reminiscent of teak yacht decking while a palette of burnt orange and turquoise conjures the rustic landscapes and cerulean waters of the Mediterranean. Warm lighting, textured fabrics in muted coastal tones, and natural stone surfaces invite touch and create a sense of calm. Subtle brass accents, vintage mirrors and hand-selected antiques whisper timeless European elegance while bold, contemporary artwork by local artists reflects Miami’s vibrant energy and creative spirit.
Maison Felix is managed by Namron Hospitality, the acclaimed hotel group founded by Miami-based industry mogul Yves Naman. Known for its design-forward and culturally authentic boutique properties across Mexico, including the award-winning La Valise Hotels, Namron brings its signature style of immersive, soulful hospitality to the Magic City with Maison Felix.
“For me, hospitality is not about excess, it is about emotion. Maison Felix is a sanctuary where presence, beauty, and belonging come together. In Miami Beach, we wanted to create a more soulful place, one where every guest feels at home the moment they arrive, embraced by warmth and a sense of joy.”
Yves Naman
“Namron was the obvious partner for this project. Their unique ability to create and transform destinations, their commitment to beautiful spaces, and their passion for heartfelt service and intuitive experiences align perfectly with the ethos of Maison Felix.”
Felix Cohen
Designed for culturally savvy, globally mobile travelers who value connection, community and quality, Maison Felix’s atmosphere is lived-in yet elevated with high touch, low profile service and a quietly luxurious mood. Guests are greeted by first name and encouraged to move to the beat of the city with curated local experiences. From quiet afternoons by the pool to concerts at the North Beach Bandshell, exploring quaint cafés, hidden galleries and local boutiques, Maison Felix invites visitors to experience Miami Beach living in a culturally forward, authentic way.
“We didn’t want a scene; we wanted a sanctuary. Maison Felix is a place where you can arrive, exhale, and be fully present. It’s not about being a tourist, it’s about belonging.”
Felix Cohen
Rates from $300/night. www.maison felix.miami
