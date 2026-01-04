South Florida Symphony Orchestra’s “Ravel on the Riviera” Annual Gala to Celebrate Community Arts Leaders on January 17
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (December 31, 2025) – South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) invites patrons to sail away to “Ravel on the Riviera,” this year’s annual gala fundraiser that captures the romance of the South of France in the golden age — where the glamour of Josephine Baker and the soulful voice of Edith Piaf filled seaside cabarets, and champagne flowed under starlit skies. The enchanting evening, which pays homage to both the celebrated French composer, pianist and conductor and the sun-drenched Mediterranean coastline renowned for its artistic heritage, will take place on Saturday, January 17, at 5:30 p.m., at Coral Ridge Yacht Club (2800 Yacht Club Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale). The event, which celebrates South Florida community arts leaders and advocates who support SFSO’s impactful artistic, community engagement and music education initiatives, will feature a private performance by international pianist Svetlana Smolina.
“This year’s SFSO gala will be our grandest yet, filled with timeless elegance, European ambience and a celebration of classical music champions. In today’s world, performances aren’t enough to provide a solid foundation for budding musicians. It is through fundraising initiatives like this gala, our involvement with Junior Achievement and our new creative 100-Violin initiative that afford us the resources to stimulate creative growth and academic success plus foster a lifelong connection to the arts for underserved students in local schools.”
Jacqueline Lorber, President and CEO of South Florida Symphony Orchestra
This formal gala evening will recognize Sound of Success regional arts advocates Jeannette and Francisco Alvarado of Marand Builders, Miriam Richter, William Sandrik & Henry Smith, Jerry Taylor & Nancy Bryant Foundation and the Warten Foundation for their instrumental support of SFSO’s impactful community outreach and musical programming initiatives.
Guests will be welcomed with champagne and signature cocktails, setting the tone for a night of Riviera elegance. A three-course French dinner follows, accompanied by evocative melodies that bring to life the timeless charm of the Côte d’Azur. The highlight of the evening will be a private performance by acclaimed pianist Svetlana Smolina, whose artistry captures the brilliance of Ravel and the spirit of the French Riviera.
As the night unfolds, the celebration continues with a dessert reception, sparkling apéritifs, and dancing on theme — a true voyage to another era, blending vintage Parisian allure with nautical Mediterranean sophistication
SFSO’s “Ravel on the Riviera” Gala is chaired by Kate and Brent Nelson. This year’s sponsors include Mark Kravitz and Aviah Flagler Village (Special Recognition), Chuck Nicholls and Mark Turner (Décor Sponsors) and Ombelle Fort Lauderdale (Valet Sponsor).
SFSO’s 28th season of “Juxtapositions” explores beauty in contrasts, where the bold and the sublime intersect, and timeless masterpieces share the stage with today’s most compelling and celebrated musical voices. From Mozart’s vivacious “Haffner” symphony to the sun-drenched skies of Mendelssohn’s “Italian” and the sweeping emotion of Sibelius’ Violin Concerto — performances burst with color and power. Beethoven’s luminous Piano Concerto No. 4 and Dvořák’s Bohemian Eighth deepen the journey, while Rimsky-Korsakov’s Capriccio espagnol whirls with Spanish flair. SFSO is also proud to present upcoming orchestra firsts by GRAMMY-nominated composers, including the Florida premiere of Had to Be by Haitian American Nathalie Joachim, featuring breakout cellist Seth Parker Woods, and Carlos Simon’s Four Black American Dances.
From sold-out masterworks performances to accompanying today’s musicians such as Natalie Merchant and performing modern musical scores including Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and Back to the Future, featuring the iconic films screened live with audio and musical accompaniment, South Florida’s largest symphonic orchestra is continuing its journey of excellence inspiring audiences of all ages and musical genres.
Individual tickets for South Florida Symphony Orchestra’s “Ravel on the Riviera” Gala start at $500. Standard seating tables for 10 start at $5,000 and VIP tables start at $10,000. Tickets can be purchased at southfloridasymphony.org/gala-2026. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for this special evening. For more information, please contact Jacqueline Lorber at (954) 522-8445 or email info@southfloridasymphony.org.
