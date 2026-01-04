South Florida Symphony Orchestra’s “Ravel on the Riviera” Annual Gala to Celebrate Community Arts Leaders on January 17

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (December 31, 2025) – South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) invites patrons to sail away to “Ravel on the Riviera,” this year’s annual gala fundraiser that captures the romance of the South of France in the golden age — where the glamour of Josephine Baker and the soulful voice of Edith Piaf filled seaside cabarets, and champagne flowed under starlit skies. The enchanting evening, which pays homage to both the celebrated French composer, pianist and conductor and the sun-drenched Mediterranean coastline renowned for its artistic heritage, will take place on Saturday, January 17, at 5:30 p.m., at Coral Ridge Yacht Club (2800 Yacht Club Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale). The event, which celebrates South Florida community arts leaders and advocates who support SFSO’s impactful artistic, community engagement and music education initiatives, will feature a private performance by international pianist Svetlana Smolina.