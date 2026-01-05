Gencom Affiliate Reacquires Majority Interest in The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove in Miami
MIAMI, FL – January 05, 2026 – Affiliates of Miami-based Gencom, a U.S.-based investment firm that owns, operates, and develops prized real estate globally, announced that it has reacquired a majority interest the 115-key The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove situated at 3300 SW 27th Ave. in Miami, Florida.
A Gencom-led joint venture originally acquired The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove back in 2011 and sold a majority stake on the property to Hersha Hospitality Trust in 2017. The new acquisition transaction was financed by Banco Inbursa, a leading international financial institution with a strong track record financing hospitality and commercial real estate assets, for an undisclosed amount.
“The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove has always been a special property for Gencom, reflected by our history with the asset and Coconut Grove’s timeless appeal,” said Karim Alibhai, Founder of Gencom. “Reacquiring a majority stake aligns with our strategy of investing in high-quality assets in markets with strong fundamentals. We see significant opportunity to build on the property’s legacy and exceptional brand by creating value through disciplined investment and asset management.”
The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove property first opened in 2002 in Miami’s historic Coconut Grove neighborhood. In addition to the hotel’s 115 guestrooms, the Ritz-Carlton property features ~30,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space, a swimming pool, poolside restaurant, boutique spa and salon, and a fitness center. The 21-story upscale hotel underwent its latest renovation in 2018. The upgrades included renovating the guestrooms and suites, the lobby, swimming pool, and food and beverage spaces that led to the opening of Isabelle’s Coconut Grove and The Commodore cocktail bar.
“This acquisition reflects our long-term conviction in Miami’s lodging fundamentals and the sustained strength of its local economy,” said Alessandro Colantonio, Chief Investment Officer at Gencom. “Having previously owned The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, we recognize the enduring value of the asset and the importance of Coconut Grove as one of Miami’s most established and in-demand submarkets for both leisure and business travel. Regaining a majority ownership in this iconic property enables us to further scale our hospitality platform in Miami, one of North America’s most compelling and resilient tourism markets.”
Miami’s Coconut Grove waterfront neighborhood has emerged as one of the city’s most authentic and highly coveted communities. Known for its lush streets, historic charm, and vibrant cultural scene, the Grove has seen significant growth and redevelopment in recent years. The addition of several Class A office buildings has attracted new residents and businesses, while the revitalization of its anchor lifestyle center, Cocowalk, has introduced dozens of restaurants, retail shops, and a new movie theater. Coupled with the development of luxury condos and hotels, these enhancements have strengthened Coconut Grove’s position as a premier live-work-play district. Today, the neighborhood offers a unique blend of luxury living, shopping, dining, cultural attractions and entertainment, making it one of Miami’s most appealing destinations for residents, visitors, and investors alike.
Gencom’s Miami holdings include the recently reopened Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami following a $100 million renovation and Miami Riverbridge, a transformational, privately funded mixed-use development planned along the Miami River, reinforcing the firm’s long-term conviction in the city’s growth and waterfront revitalization. The company’s illustrious branded hotel portfolio also includes other Marriott Hotels brands such as The Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch; The Ritz-Carlton Philadelphia; The Ritz-Carlton New Orleans; The St. Regis Chicago; and Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve; in addition to other five-star flags such as Auberge, Four Seasons, Rosewood, Fairmont, Hyatt, InterContinental, and more.
About Gencom
Gencom is a U.S.-based investment firm that owns, operates and develops prized real estate around the world, with an emphasis on luxury hotels, resorts and branded residential properties; and which is also an active owner and investor in hospitality operating platforms. Gencom’s current real estate portfolio is comprised of some of the world’s most iconic hotels, resorts, and destinations which are amongst the leading properties in the industry with key operating partners such as Four Seasons, Ritz-Carlton, Rosewood, Auberge, Fairmont, Hyatt, and Marriott.
Founded more than 40 years ago, Gencom has grown to become one of the nation’s leading firms specializing in the development and management of luxury resort and residential properties, alongside full-service hospitality operating platforms. Today, the Gencom portfolio is comprised of nearly $8 billion in assets under management and includes 24 owned assets in operation or under development with over 6,000 hotel rooms around the world; in addition to 185 properties, comprised of 50,000 keys through its third-party management affiliate, Pyramid Global Hospitality, which oversees hotel property management and operations throughout the U.S. and Europe; and over 2 million square feet through affiliate Convene, a hospitality company that designs, builds, and manages premium meeting, event, and flexible office spaces. For more information, visit www.gencomgrp.com.
About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC
The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. currently operates more than 100 hotels in 34 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The RitzCarlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.
