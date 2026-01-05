Gencom Affiliate Reacquires Majority Interest in The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove in Miami

Miami’s Coconut Grove waterfront neighborhood has emerged as one of the city’s most authentic and highly coveted communities. Known for its lush streets, historic charm, and vibrant cultural scene, the Grove has seen significant growth and redevelopment in recent years. The addition of several Class A office buildings has attracted new residents and businesses, while the revitalization of its anchor lifestyle center, Cocowalk, has introduced dozens of restaurants, retail shops, and a new movie theater. Coupled with the development of luxury condos and hotels, these enhancements have strengthened Coconut Grove’s position as a premier live-work-play district. Today, the neighborhood offers a unique blend of luxury living, shopping, dining, cultural attractions and entertainment, making it one of Miami’s most appealing destinations for residents, visitors, and investors alike.