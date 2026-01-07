Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit Unveils $30 Million Suite Transformation
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (January 7, 2026) - Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit announces the completion of an extensive suite renovation late last month. The $30 million transformation of the resort’s Master, Parlor, and Grand Terrace suites, completed over a span of 12 months, debuted with a reimagined aesthetic that embraces a more modern expression of comfort and elegance. The design centers on creating brighter, calmer spaces that feel intimately connected to the natural beauty distinct to Riviera Nayarit. The goal is for guests to feel an immediate sense of serenity, comfort, and understated luxury from the moment they step inside.
The renovated suites, all larger than 1,000 square feet, feature a sophisticated palette of sand, beige, cream, and warm wood tones, complemented by subtle green accents inspired by the surrounding landscape. Natural materials, including polished stone, wood paneling, textured upholstery, and organic fabrics, create a harmonious balance between sophistication and tactile comfort. Local craftsmanship plays an integral role, with regional artistry reflected in carefully selected textiles and woodwork that bring an authentic sense of place to each space. Standout features include backlit wall details and elegant natural stone textures, to create immediate "wow" moments.
Sustainability was prioritized throughout the renovation process. Energy-efficient lighting, durable long-lasting materials, and eco-friendly finishes reduce environmental impact, while local supplier partnerships minimize transportation footprint and support responsible sourcing practices.
Beyond aesthetics, the renovation delivers enhanced functionality with improved seating areas, ergonomic furniture, upgraded bedding, and increased storage. Updated technological systems include energy-efficient lighting controls and enhanced connectivity for guest devices. The open design and thoughtful lighting plan create intuitive, relaxing spaces that support seamless luxury stays.
Resort rates start at $533 USD per adult based on double occupancy. Rate includes luxury accommodations, a la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, taxes, gratuity and more. Virtual tours of the new renovations can be found here. For more information about the hotel or to make a reservation, please visit https://vallarta.grandvelas.com.
About Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit
The AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit enjoys a privileged setting with flowering gardens beside a long stretch of walkable beach and a dramatic backdrop of the Sierra Madre mountains in Puerto Vallarta. The resort features 267 suites, many with ocean-views and some with private outdoor jacuzzis. Of the resort's six restaurants, four, serving French, Italian, Asian and Mexican gourmet cuisine, have received AAA Four Diamond awards for distinguished cuisine and presentation. With treatments inspired by the native traditions of Mexico and a signature Water Ceremony, SE Spa is rated Five Stars by Forbes Travel Guide. Other features include a three-tiered pool, fitness center, 24/7 in-suite service, water sports, tennis and pickleball courts, Baby Concierge, new expansive Kids’ Club with indoor and outdoor areas, toddler pool, and state-of-the-art Teens’ Club. The All-Inclusive resort in the Riviera Nayarit features more than 15,064 square feet of indoor meeting facilities. Velas Resorts was built by Eduardo Vela Ruiz, Founding President of Velas Resorts. Juan Vela Ruiz is Chief Executive Officer of the company. For reservations or additional information please visit vallarta.grandvelas.com. Explore tips, recipes, lifestyle and travel trends, and the latest news about Velas Resorts on the digital mag: www.velasmagazine.com.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.