Armina Selected as Stonework and Millwork Partner for The James Hotel & Residences in Downtown Miami
Miami, FL — Armina a leader in luxury stone fabrication and custom millwork, is proud to announce its selection as the exclusive stonework and millwork partner for The James Hotel & Residences, the landmark condo-hotel development by Mint Developers and branded by Sonesta International Hotels. Armina operates two South Florida locations: Armina Stone Miami, a gallery and fabrication facility, and the Armina Luxe showroom in the Miami Design District.
Located in Downtown Miami, The James will rise 1,049 feet and feature 411 luxury condominium units, 45,000 square feet of amenities and a 56,000-square-foot multi-level Sport and Social Club. With this partnership, Armina is positioned not simply as a vendor, but as an essential collaborator in executing the project’s elevated design vision. The company will oversee all stonework and millwork throughout the development, bringing its craftsmanship and technical expertise to the residences, kitchens, baths, wellness spaces, social areas and signature amenity environments.
“Being selected for a project of this scale and caliber underscores our team’s commitment to excellence. The James represents the future of elevated hospitality and residential living in Miami, and we’re honored to help bring this iconic property to life.”
Emre Basman, Founder of Armina
The James is a storied brand within Sonesta International Hotels, one of the largest hospitality companies in the U.S. with 13 brands, 1,100 properties, and 6.9 million loyalty members. Designed for both unit owners and guests, The James Hotel & Residences will blend modern urban living with resort-level offerings. The development will feature the world’s first multi-level indoor padel club which includes seven padel courts, oxygen and wellness chambers, a world-class fitness center, a yoga and pilates studio along with other lifestyle amenities that come with the membership of the club.
The James also features culinary programming curated by Michelin-starred chefs, one of the highest rooftop bar and restaurant in the US, a dramatic 677-foot-high Sky Lounge exclusive to select unit owners that includes a one of a kind wellness and relaxation sanctuary with snow and rain rooms, plunge pools, private cabanas, outdoor treatment spaces, members-only spa areas, private gyms and serene pools, along with access to The James Hotel in South Beach.
The James Hotel & Residences is being developed by Mint Developers, a firm with decades of experience in high-rise and mid-rise development, construction, and operational management in both domestic and international markets.
Armina Stone has also been approved for inclusion on Sonesta International Hotels’ Recommended Manufacturer List across multiple brands, including Royal, Classico, MOD, Sonesta Hotels & Resorts, Essential, Simply, Select, ES Suites and value brands. Following a comprehensive review process, Armina Stone’s qualifications, capabilities, and overall approach were recognized as meeting Sonesta’s standards for quality and execution. This designation positions Armina Stone as a preferred partner for future Sonesta projects, reinforcing the company’s growing role within the global hospitality development landscape.
Armina is honored to join the world-class team bringing this project to life and looks forward to contributing to a destination that will define the next era of luxury living in Miami.
