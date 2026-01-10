Cleveland Clinic Partners with Huizenga Park for Free Wellness Series in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (January 5, 2026) — The Fort Lauderdale Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and the Huizenga Park Foundation today announced a multi-year partnership with Cleveland Clinic as the presenting sponsor of Huizenga Park’s new Health & Wellness Series, launching this month in the heart of Downtown Fort Lauderdale.
As presenting sponsor, Cleveland Clinic will help power more than 100 free, high-quality wellness programs throughout the year, ranging from yoga and sound healing to recovery sessions and dog-friendly fitness classes, led by local studios and instructors. The partnership aims to make proactive wellness accessible for residents, workers, and visitors of all ages and abilities, while solidifying Huizenga Park as Downtown’s central gathering hub for community health and connection.
“Huizenga Park has always been about creating a place where our community can come together, and this new Health and Wellness Series brings that vision to life in a meaningful way. With Cleveland Clinic’s generosity and support, we’re able to offer free, accessible wellness programs that make it easier for people who live and work downtown to prioritize their health,” she added. “This partnership is another step toward ensuring Huizenga Park truly reflects the needs and energy of our growing community.”
Jenni Morejon, President and CEO of the Fort Lauderdale DDA
Launching in 2026, the series features a robust lineup of recurring programs, including but not limited to:
Weekly Yoga Series presented by Cleveland Clinic and hosted by Las Olas Yoga Studio, offering free all-levels outdoor yoga.
Weekly Flow, Grow & Connect presented by Cleveland Clinic and hosted by Coastal Yoga and Nutrition, featuring yoga, sound healing, and dog-friendly Pooches & Poses classes.
Monthly Wellness Recovery Pop-Ups presented by Cleveland Clinic and hosted by Pause Studio, introducing cold plunges, breathwork, and other recovery-focused experiences.
Zumba by Domingo presented by Cleveland Clinic, bringing high-energy dance sessions to Huizenga Park for all ages.
“Supporting the health of our community extends far beyond the walls of our facilities. By partnering with Huizenga Park, we’re creating opportunities for people to integrate movement, mindfulness, and healthy habits into their daily lives. The Health and Wellness Series delivers wellness directly into the heart of Downtown Fort Lauderdale, helping the community embrace healthier living in an easy, accessible, and inspiring environment.”
F. Scott Ross, MD, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital
The collaboration also advances Huizenga Park’s mission to provide inclusive, meaningful public programming across its three core pillars: Arts & Culture, Health & Wellness, and Dogs & Pets. The Health & Wellness Series represents one of the park’s most significant programmatic initiatives to date, underscoring the importance of public spaces that nurture community vitality and long-term well-being.
For more information, project updates, and the full schedule for Huizenga Park’s Health and Wellness Series presented by Cleveland Clinic, visit www.huizengapark.org.
