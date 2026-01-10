Las Vegas Rings in 2026 with Dazzling Drone and Fireworks Spectacle

This is Las Vegas' 25th presentation of "America's Party," continuing a tradition that started in 2000.



The show takes Fireworks by Grucci the entire year to plan and choreograph.



For the first time, "America's Party" included a synchronized Drone Light Spectacular, featuring a fleet of UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) performing a choreographed multimedia display in perfect harmony with the fireworks.



The drone show added thousands of dynamic lights, patterns, and animations, extending the visual experience across the Las Vegas skyline.



This year's theme, "Rockin' into 2026 – Vegas Style," dazzled with bold red, blue, yellow, and silver hues that captured the city's electric energy and dynamic spirit, building to a patriotic finale honoring the nation's milestone 250th anniversary.



It takes five (5) days to install the pyrotechnics on the ten (10) rooftops.



More than 3,360 manhours were spent on the installation process.



The crew consisted of 74 pyrotechnicians and staff and over 100 additional security personnel on the rooftops.

