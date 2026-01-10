VISU Contemporary Presents David LaChapelle Exhibition, “Vanishing Act,” Through January 31, 2026

Will the World End in Fire, Will the World End in Ice (2025)

Over the past three decades, LaChapelle has explored the tension between nature and civilization through meticulously staged still-life photography. In series like Seismic Shift (2012) and Aristocracy (2014), he depicted symbols of wealth, flooded museums and deserted private jets, undone by environmental or societal collapse. This narrative evolved in Gas (2014), where overgrown forests reclaim abandoned fuel stations, and deepened with Spree (2019-2020), a haunting image of a cruise ship frozen in an arctic seascape. Inspired by Shackleton’s doomed expedition and the unchecked growth of the cruise industry, Spree eerily mirrored the onset of the global pandemic, completed just days before lockdowns and no-sail orders took effect. In 2025, LaChapelle revisits this world in Will the World End in Fire, Will the World End in Ice, capturing the same vessel now illuminated by a haunting sun.