Louis Vuitton’s spring–summer 2026 menswear campaign captures the art of travel in motionPhoto Credit: Drew Vickers, Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton's New Campaign Captures the Art of Travel with Jeremy Allen White and Pusha T

Pharrell Williams Crafts a Journey-Inspired Collection for Louis Vuitton's Latest Campaign
Paris, January 6th 2026 - Louis Vuitton unveils its Spring-Summer 2026 Menswear campaign, designed by Men’s Creative Director, Pharrell Williams, starring two House ambassadors, Jeremy Allen White and Pusha T.

The Art of Travel, woven into the very fabric of Louis Vuitton’s storied identity, unfolds in a series of images that evoke moments of anticipation and liberation. This campaign transit roads and railways, and scenic overlooks, capturing the rugged landscapes that lie between communities. Seen from the vantage point of a train car, a cargo van, or on foot, each frame celebrates the journey itself—the fleeting interludes, the expansive horizons, and the quiet thrill of movement.

Captured by Drew Vickers, the collection’s inspirations stem from Pharrell Williams’s excursions from Paris to Mumbai and the unique sartorial sensibilities presently found there; a distinctive dandyism – a tenet central to the House’s creative direction – emerges with sun-drenched colour palette.

Louis Vuitton’s Spring–Summer 2026 menswear campaign, featuring House Ambassador Pusha T, captures travel in motionPhoto Credit: Drew Vickers, Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Pusha T is dressed in dapper yet nonrestrictive suiting, weaving the elegance of bygone eras’ travel wardrobes with today’s innovations and techniques; the checks of the dandy wardrobe are conjured in innovative forms, from metal yarn to boucle and chenille, and printed on denim. Airy, yet sophisticated tailoring – wide-lapeled jackets, creased and flared trousers, concepts suspended between suiting and sportswear – is to be intuitively lived in, in step will the spontaneity of its most adventurous wearer.

Jeremy Allen White wears tones and patterns which are audaciously matched, each piece summoning its own depth with scales that reflect worldliness: coffee brown denim washes, and sun-bleach pastels, textured by the nuances of their crafts and fabrics. Trunks, Keepalls, Totes, and on-the-go bags such as the Speedy P9 are inscribed with the trace of distance traversed, meticulously handcrafted in durable yet lightweight materials.

The Men’s Spring-Summer 2026 campaign will debut across magazines print insertions and on Louis Vuitton digital platforms on January 6th, with the collection available in stores from January 1st.

About Louis Vuitton 

Since 1854, Louis Vuitton has brought unique designs to the world, combining innovation with style, always aiming for the finest quality and preserving biodiversity. Today, the House remains faithful to the spirit of its founder, Louis Vuitton, who invented a genuine “Art of Travel” through luggage, bags and accessories which were as creative as they were elegant and practical. Since then, audacity has shaped the story of Louis Vuitton. Faithful to its heritage, Louis Vuitton has opened its doors to architects, artists and designers across the years, all the while developing disciplines such as ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, watches, jewelry, beauty and fragrance. These carefully created products are testament to Louis Vuitton’s commitment to fine craftsmanship. 

For further information: louisvuitton.com

